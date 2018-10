It is very bride’s dream to look her best on her wedding day. To lose weight is one of THE most common goals a lot of brides-to-be have. Getting o a comfortable, healthy weight can not just make you fit in smoothly in your wedding lehenga, it can make you feel healthy, be healthy and have good skin too! Here are some tips from dietician Nishi Grover’s book Get Fit Not Fat to help you achieve your dream figure before your wedding day.

1) Before your meal, eat a salad: Filling up on fibre and water-rich foods first can prevent you from overdoing high-calorie food. Eating a salad 45 minutes to one hour before your meal, can moderately fill you with fibre and make sure you don’t go to your lunch or dinner starving.

Salad: Celery, cucumber, cabbage, iceberg, asparagus, lettuce, grapefruit, rocket leaves.

2) Switch to green tea: Green tea can help you lose weight by boosting your metabolism, burning fat and lowering your BMI.

3) Keep your stomach half-full: Keeping your stomach half-full will prevent you from bingeing. Here’s how you can ensure your stomach is only half-full: Eat a few pieces of fruit every 20 to 30 minutes between your main meals. Cut fruit and store them in a tiffin and set an alarm to remind you to have these fruits. The fruits will ensure your stomach is not completely empty.

4) Smaller cutlery: Pick out smaller plates, bowls, cups and glassware in your kitchen and measure what they hold. Take control of your portions by downsizing your plate size.

5) Eat slowly: It takes your stomach 20 minutes to register that the food has arrived and for you to start feeling the effects. When you eat quickly, you tend to eat more in each morsel.

6) No second helpings: Take as much as you want in one go. Fill your plate with servings of vegetables, meat and carbs.

7) Include olive oil in your diet: Extra virgin olive oil is monosaturated fat that can help you burn calories.

8) Measure oil carefully: Oils, even the healthier varieties, have many calories. So measure carefully.

9) Listen to your hunger cues: Eat when hungry and stop eating when you are 80 per cent full.