A research by the University of Warwickshire in the UK has showed that mindfulness training could be the key to weight loss in obese individuals. Mindfulness makes it easier to adhere to healthier eating behaviours. As part of the study, individuals with obesity were made to undergo mindfulness training as part of an intensive weight management programme. Those who attended the courses regularly were able to lose three kilograms of weight in six months than others who participated in obesity management programme. The researchers also pointed out that mindfulness helps people to make appropriate lifestyle decisions and empower subsequent salutary behaviour change.

The study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, showed that individuals who attended only one or two courses lost, on average, 0.9 kilograms (2 pounds) during the same period. Those who did not complete the course tended to weigh more than those who finished the group mindfulness course. The subjects in the study were better able to plan meals in advance and felt more confident in self-management of weight loss after attending mindfulness courses.

What is mindfulness

Mindfulness refers to paying attention to one’s thoughts, feelings and sensory experiences in the present moment in a non-judgmental and nonreactive manner. This is achieved through exercises such as meditation and breathing. Mindfulness is a mind-body practice where individuals learn to achieve heightened awareness of their current state of mind and immediate environment in the present moment. Mindfulness meditation has other health benefits too. Mindfulness helps those with depression. Studies have shown that patients with depression have a lower risk of relapse in depression when they practice mindfulness. Mindfulness meditation also works as a painkiller, especially to those suffering from chronic pain, suggests a study.

