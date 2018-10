Most people opting for a bariatric or weight loss surgery to fall in shape and look slimmer are ridden with several misconceptions and are not aware of everything about the surgery. If you think bariatric or weight loss surgery, also known as gastric bypass surgery is some sort of magic and can change your body size the way you want it to be, that’s not enough for you to know. Doctors say that only those with chronic obesity should go for the process and not everyone who is chubby and wants to shed those extra layers of fat should undergo it. Here we are to clear some of the most common myths about bariatric surgery and make you familiar with the real fact about it.

Myth: You won’t be able to bear a child after weight loss surgery

Fact: Doctors advise not to plan for a baby immediately after bariatric surgery as your body needs time to get prepared to conceive after this procedure. However, it is absolutely not true that bariatric surgery makes a woman incapable of having a child. It is sheer misconception. According to doctors, it is always wise to give sometime between a bariatric surgery and getting pregnant. Reason, your body weight needs to stabilise first before you carry your child. Also, bariatric surgery may cause certain hormonal changes and nutritional imbalances initially. These may not be too suitable for your body to conceive. Hence, doctors suggest women to wait for two years before getting pregnant after a weight loss surgery.

Myth: You won’t ever regain weight after a weight loss surgery

Fact: It is always better to be wise and learn about things instead of blindly following something based on assumptions. People often think that once you undergo a weight loss surgery, it will be permanent for ever and you won’t gain back weight. This is a complete misconception. Just the surgery does not help to keep weight in check. A weight loss diet and change in lifestyle are required for you to keep your body in shape along with the procedure.

Myth: Weight loss surgery makes you alcohol dependant

Fact: This is yet another myth and most people assume that alcoholism is one of the side effects of weight loss surgery which is not true. The fact is that a weight loss surgery may make you more sensitive to alcohol than earlier. As a result, you may get more inebriated than before. However, it is no way directly related to the procedure. According to several studies conducted, a very minimal share of people who have undergone bariatric surgery suffer from the problem of alcoholism and in most them, the problem existed even before the surgery.