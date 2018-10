No, we are not telling you that brushing your teeth will work like magic and help you lose few kilos of your frame if you start to do it more than once a day. But there are quite a few evidences that brushing can help to keep your weight in check and limit your calorie intake, yes the latter claim is true and this is why brushing can help you in being real with your weight management goals.

Many people working on getting in shape find that they frequently crave food in between meals. If you’re trying to cut down on your in-between snacking, try brushing your teeth more frequently and especially, in-between your meals. Brushing decreases your appetite especially when you are trying to avoid overeating.

How does it help?

Brushing helps to remove the food particles and plaques attached to the gums and teeth and this reduces the build-up of microbes that can mix with the saliva and play tricks with the brain to induce a feeling of hunger. In fact, a good way to keep your munchies at bay is to always brush your teeth when you’re itching for a snack that you know you shouldn’t eat. Not only will brushing your teeth make you forget that guilt-pleasure, but it will also help you keep your mouth fresh and free of bad breath. Probably this is a reason why toothpicks are such a favourite with people who are on a diet.

So, if you are someone who brushes teeth once or twice daily and also have taken up weight loss goals seriously try brushing your teeth once during your lunch break or before having an evening snack. This might cut down on your cravings and also help you to pick healthier options than the fat food variants.