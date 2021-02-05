Weight is always an issue with most people. Many with perfectly normal weight often fret about being on the heavier side. Even a kilo more on the weighing scale is enough to send them over the edge. Crash diets excessive exercises follow and you heave a sigh of relief only when you reach the weight you decided you should be at. But if experts are to be believed gradual weight gain may actually help you live longer. According to researchers from The Ohio State University people who start adulthood with a body mass index (BMI) in the normal range and