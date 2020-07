The Cobra pose or Bhujangasana can also help improve digestion and purify the body.

As most of the trendy diets and fitness trends are focused on helping people to lose weight, being too thin may seem normal or even good for health. But being underweight can actually lead to various health problems like delayed growth and development in children and teens, weak bones and osteoporosis, weakened immune system, anemia, infertility, hair loss, etc. So, if you’re underweight (which means your BMI is less than 18.5), it’s important to gain weight in a healthy way. Swami Ramdev has some effective yoga asanas for people who are struggling to gain weight. Also Read - 3 yoga poses that you can perform against a wall

Appearing on a TV show, the yoga guru demonstrated a few yoga asanas that he claimed can help a person gain 10-12 kgs in one month without taking any supplements. For a healthy body and mind, Ramdev said one must start the day with surya namaskar, which should be followed by pranayamas. Especially he advised people to do kapalbhati, Anulom vilom, Bhastrika, and Ujjayi. Also Read - 4 powerful yoga asanas to build six-pack abs quickly and safely

Yoga poses for weight gain

For weight gain, Ramdev suggested doing dand and baithak asanas like bhujangasana, dwichakrikasan, sheershasana, sarvangasana, markatasana and shavasana. Now, let’s learn how to perform these asanas: Also Read - Work-from-home has taken a toll on our snooze schedule: Get your sleep back with these yoga poses

Bhujangasana or cobra pose

The Cobra pose or Bhujangasana is a basic Hatha yoga pose that targets your shoulders, upper back, and spine. This pose is also believed to help in improving digestion as well as purify the body.

To start the pose, lie on your stomach, keeping your feet together or hip-width apart, and pressing the toes against the floor.

Place your hands underneath your shoulders so that your elbows close to your body.

Inhale and lift your head and chest off the floor. Keep your shoulders relaxed.

Hold the pose for 2-3 full breaths. Exhale and lower yourself back onto the ground.

Dwichakrikasana or Cycling Yoga Pose

This yoga pose can also provide strength to back, hip, and thighs and improve blood circulation.

Lie down on your back, keeping your arms on the sides, and relax.

Hold your breath and lift your one leg and bend up at the knee

Bring your ankle near the hip and rotate it like you’re paddling a bicycle.

Repeat this position as long as you can.

After that repeat this with the other leg.

Now, rotate both legs continuously.

When you feel tired, return to Savasana and rest in Balasana.

Shirshasana or Headstand Pose

Shirshasana is described as the king of all yoga poses because of its amazing physical, psychological, and mental health effects. It has to be practiced by intermediate yoga practitioners.

Placing the forearms on the floor and interlock your fingers. Spread the elbows slightly more than shoulder-width apart, so that they form an equilateral triangle.

Now, place the crown of your head in the space between your palms.

Press your hands gently against your head to get a firm grip and raise your buttocks off the floor. Keep the knees and legs straight.

After that take a few steps towards your head

Slightly bend the knees, and slowly shift the weight of your body from toes to head and arms.

Next, carefully lift one foot off the ground, followed by the other one.

Slowly raise the legs either one by one or together, in the vertical position. Keep the body straight.

Stay in this position for as long as it feels comfortable, breathing normally.

Caution: Always consult a physician and take the help of a properly trained teacher before starting a yoga practice.

Diet tips for weight gain

In addition to these yoga poses, Ramdev also suggested some diet tips for weight gain. He asked people who are underweight to eat a high protein diet and a lot of bananas (6 bananas in the morning and 6 bananas in the evening). According to him, taking milk and banana or banana with curd daily in the morning can help increase your weight significantly. The yoga guru also recommended underweight people to consume mangoes, ashwagandha (mixing the powder with milk), dates (5-5 dates in the morning and evening), yogurt, buttermilk, and soybeans.