This 21-day lockdown can be quite stressful for all of us. But this is the need of the hour to contain the spread of the COVID-19 infection. By practicing social distancing, you are actually helping in flattening the curve.

Since it began in China’s Wuhan city, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 64,471 lives worldwide, according to the latest WHO report. India is also witnessing a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases. As on April 6, there were 4,281 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry website.

While the 21-day lockdown will hopefully end on April 14, there is a possibility of extension of certain restrictions, given the huge number of cases. While this is a good time to spend some quality time with your family, the restriction of movement can also take a toll on your health. Too much relaxation can break your normal routine and make you indulge in unhealthy habits. If you’re were on a weight loss journey before the lockdown, this difficult time of social isolation can make you lose motivation to reach your weight loss goal. As many of us tend to find comfort in food, weight gain during this time is also quite likely. If you feel that you have put on some extra weight, you might be indulging in some bad habits. Stop making these mistakes if you don’t want to gain weight during this quarantine phase:

Oversnacking

Having a strong immune system is most important to prevent COVID-19 infection. Therefore, health experts are advising people to eat only home-cooked food during the lockdown. But when you are stuck at home for days, you are likely to indulge in unhealthy eating habits. You might also snack more while relaxing more than usual. There is also a thing called stress eating. All these can make you gain weight during this quarantine phase.

No physical activity

Since you are stuck inside, you are not moving as much as we usually do. If you were a regular gym goer, your fitness routine might also have taken a back seat. Eating more and moving less can easily make us gain weight. Try simple exercises that you can do at home. Don’t enjoy exercising at home? Still you can easily avoid gaining weight by doing daily household chores.

Poor sleep

If you are having sleepless nights during this uncertain time, you are not alone. Fear, anxiety, stress as well as boredom, which most of us are experiencing now, can interrupt your sleep. But when your sleep time goes down, your weight goes up. Poor sleep can affect hormones that regulate hunger and appetite. Sleep deprivation reduces leptin, the hormone that suppresses appetite and encourages the body to expend energy. On the other hand, the hormone ghrelin stimulates feelings of hunger—and sleep deprivation increases ghrelin.

Irregular eating patterns

It’s not just what you eat, but when you eat also matters when it comes to your weight. This is because your body clock, metabolism and digestion interact in complex ways. As you have less things to do during this time of quarantine, you might be having meals at random times, without checking your portions. Researchers have shown that irregular eating patterns can contribute to weight gain. If you are skipping meals to control weight gain. It may not help. Experts say that skipping meals can lead to binge eating in some people. What’s more, eating irregular meals can affect the circadian rhythm, the internal clock that controls the body’s sleep/wake cycles. And poor sleep can increase your weight.