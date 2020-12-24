How you start your morning can determine how the rest of your day will be. A healthy morning routine is also a key to maintaining a healthy mind and body. On the other hand beginning your day with unhealthy and disorganised morning rituals may wreck your health. Snoozing the alarm button several times in the morning drinking coffee or tea first thing in the morning skipping breakfast – many people makes these morning mistakes. These unhealthy morning habits can not only make your day more stressful and less productive but also put you at risk of developing many health issues.