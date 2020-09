Physical activity is important for overall health. If you do not get enough exercise, you are sure to gain weight even if you restrict your food intake. @Shutterstock

If you are on a weight loss path or even otherwise, gaining weight can be frustrating. This is especially so if you have already tried everything that may help you lose weight. You may have drastically restricted your food intake and taken on some strenuous exercise routine. But nothing may be helping you lose weight. The blame may lie in some of your old habits that are hard to break. Yes, there are many lifestyle factors that may cause weight gain. If you really want to lose weight and be fit, you need to know what changes you need to make to your lifestyle. Some simple modifications will be effective enough and help you lose weight faster. Here, we list some habits that may be contributing to your weight gain. Also Read - Decoded: Why some people have such a tough time losing weight

Late nights

If you like to party late, beware. Late nights mean less time for sleep. Lack of sleep will affect the secretion of cortisol, a hormone that regulates appetite. It will also increase fat storage in your body. This can lead to weight gain. If you have trouble going to sleep, take remedial measures. You need at least 8 to 9 hours of sleep every night for overall fitness and health. Any less than this can lead to many health conditions including weigh gain. Also Read - 6 best dumbbell exercises to sculpt your back

Sedentary lifestyle

Physical activity is important for overall health. If you do not get enough exercise, you are sure to gain weight even if you restrict your food intake. If you have a desk job, be sure to get up and take a walk around office every 2 hours. Try and get 30 minutes of exercise every day. You don’t have to go to a gym for this. Go for a walk instead or work out at home. If nothing else, do some housework. Any activity that increases your heart rate will help in weight loss. Also Read - Why you should incorporate aerobic exercise into your routine?

Skipping meals

If you thought skipping meals will help you lose weight, you are sadly mistaken. It will only make you gain more weight. When you skip meals, your metabolism slows down, and this makes you more hungry. You tend to eat more as a result. To ensure proper metabolism it is better to eat 5 small meals throughout the day. This will help you burn more calories and you will end up losing more weight.

Banning dairy from diet

Many people ban all dairy products from their diet when they try to lose weight. But this may actually backfire. Dairy products are a rich source of calcium, a nutrient that plays a key role in regulating the way your body metabolizes food. A diet rich in calcium will help you burn more fat. So, if you want healthy weight loss, include dairy in your diet.

You take on a lot of stress

Stress is a part and parcel of modern life. But it can lead to many chronic health problems, including obesity. When you go through periods of high stress, your body produces more of the stress hormone cortisol. This hormone increases hunger and causes you to choose calorie-rich foods to snack on. This causes weight gain. So try to get your stress in control if you want to lose weight.