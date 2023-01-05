Weight Bias In Healthcare: Should Obesity Alone Be The Focus Of Clinical Visit?

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Obesity is a complex medical condition. It does affect health but it is not always the absolute factor behind any illness. However, there are many such patients out there who might be a little higher on the weighing scale and might fear visiting their doctor because everything might be brought down to their waistline. Weight bias has been well-documented in healthcare settings. Doctors and other healthcare providers might be subconsciously exhibiting this bias and studies have shown that this can cause more harm than good when it comes to disease diagnosis and treatment.
Obesity discrimination in healthcare can include beliefs such as overweight people are essentially unhealthy and higher weight might be the patient's fault. Many practitioners might not take the weight as a physical condition but rather as a personality trait one chooses to live with. Studies have shown that making a patient's weight the center of his or her health condition might overshadow other important factors that might have a direct correlation with the health condition.
Studies have also shown that not all those who are obese are unhealthy. Obesity is a factor behind many metabolic disorders like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions but it might not be the absolute cause. As per a study, around 2 to 50 percent of those who are obese are metabolically normal.
Bias is usually directed from the subconscious. Those who might have it are seldom aware of it. A middle-aged woman who might be obese and has arthritis might be time and again told by her doctor to reduce some inches. While weight might be one factor that might be aggravating the condition but it is not the only cause behind it. Making weight the focus of a clinical session and putting complete responsibility on the patient's shoulder might discount their need for care. Studies done over the period have shown substantial findings that such a bias exists-
Obesity discrimination is a social epidemic and healthcare professionals are too a part of society. However, a bias coming from them can be alarming. The consequences of weight bias in healthcare can have serious consequences-
Follow us on