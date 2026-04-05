Weekend warrior syndrome: Is exercising 2 times a week really enough?

Physical activity throughout the week is beneficial such as enhanced energy and decreased body load. However the most effective exercise plan is one that is healthy, reasonable and aligned with your life.

As the hectic lifestyle becomes the new reality most people are turning into so-called weekend warriors which means individuals who can only find time to engage in physical activity during one or two days of the week. Although this trend might appear as a balance between fitness and time it also poses a serious question i.e is it possible to remain healthy by working out once or twice per day on weekends?

Weekend warrior syndrome: What is it?

The syndrome of weekend workout is a tendency where people are largely sedentary on the working days and then become very active on the weekends. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that adults exercise at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity at least once a week.

Interestingly, multiple findings indicate that even though this target can be met even in a matter of two days it can have great health benefits. The studies conducted with the help of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have discovered that weekend warriors can also have the same decrement of risk of heart disease and mortality as the ones who exercise more frequently during the week.

Is it sufficient to workout two times a week?

The answer is yes, however, with conditions. According to the experts of World Health Organization (WHO) the overall quantity of physical activity is more significant than its distribution throughout the week.

This implies that with the time frame of cardiovascular health, increased metabolism and general fitness it is possible to continue to enhance them in case you can reach the suggested time of exercise per week in two sessions. Nevertheless, there is consistency and intensity.

Advantages of workouts over the weekend

Even minimal exercise can help you improve your health which includes:

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Improve heart health

Improve mood and decrease stress

Support weight management

Reduce the chances of long-term illnesses

On the same note, the Mayo Clinic observes that any exercise is useful as opposed to none, and even brief bursts of exercise can be useful in the long-term health.

Health risks linked to weekend exercises

Although weekend exercises are effective there are also some risks of using them particularly when one is used to being inactive and suddenly takes up vigorous workout. Cleveland Clinic has expressed the concern that this trend can predispose to such injuries as muscle strains, ligament tears and joint pain.

Also, WebMD cautions that excessive exercise without adequate warming up or rest may strain both the heart and the muscles especially when starting or in people with predisposed health issues.

Tips to do weekend workouts

In case weekends are all you have there are several pieces of advice that professionals suggest to get the most out of it and the least number of risks:

Do not get into high-intensity exercises right away but ncrease length and intensity with time.

Warm up your body before workouts and cool it down to lessen chances of getting injured.

Try to mix variant of exercises like cardio, strength training and flexibility exercises to achieve balanced fitness.

Even such light exercises as walking, stretching or using the stairs will be a good addition to your weekend exercises.

Weekend workout syndrome is not bad as such. Actually, to most individuals, it provides a convenient means of remaining physically active despite the busy schedule. Exercising twice a week could be sufficient to maintain health as long as you have the recommended levels of activity and adopt precautionary measures so that you are not hurt.

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