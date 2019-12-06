. If you don’t sweat, your fluid accumulation will keep building up. This will make you fatter and obese. © Shutterstock

Water retention is not a good thing. It is also called oedema. If you have this condition, it can cause weight gain. Chronic water retention may increase your risk of skin allergies and other health complications. Here we talk about obesity caused by oedema. It can make your skin look puffy and botched. You may have swelling in your legs and hands. All of us have some amount of water retention. But sometimes, you start accumulating fluid in your body due to some underlying health condition. This is when it becomes a problem.

But don’t worry. You can easily lose this accumulated fluid. If it is the result of any underlying health condition, you need to consult a doctor. Timely treatment will bring down your weight considerably. You can also take a few steps to reduce your water retention.

Let us take a look at what steps you can take to bring down the fluid accumulation in your body and get rid of obesity caused by oedema.

Avoid carbonated drinks

It is very tempting to reach for a bottle of chilled carbonated drink during the hot summer months. But this is not a very healthy habit. Consuming carbonated drinks frequently can cause oedema in the long run. This can lead to obesity.

Have light food

Follow a diet that is not too heavy. Avoid fried foods and fatty stuff. Try to eat light meals. Don’t overeat. Spicy food can burn fat in the body, but there are certain limitations. Generally, only people with a debilitating constitution can burn body fat by eating spicy food. If you don’t figure out what your physique is, you will have some problems.

Take up some sport

You must get into the habit of exercising regularly. Exercise will make you sweat. This will flush out fluids. If you don’t sweat, your fluid accumulation will keep building up. This will make you fatter and obese. If the excessive water and toxins in the body cannot be flushed out, various problems will occur. Therefore, in order to make the body healthier, it is better to exercise more and sweat more. This will reduce your obesity caused by oedema.

Remove moisture from your surroundings

This is not very easy to do if you live in a humid and moist environment. But even then, you can try to keep your surroundings relatively dry by switching on an air conditioner. Coastal cities have a high humidity level, especially in rainy days. It is best to do regular dehumidification. People living by the sea should also control the humidity in the room. It is best to control the humidity by 50 – 60 per cent if possible.