Watch: Soha Ali Khan Is Going Back To Her Fitness Routine After Diwali Indulgence

Soha Ali Khan set some new post-Diwali fitness goals! (Photo: Instagram/@sakpataudi)

After the burning of crackers comes the time when one has to burn away their guilt along with their calories. Diwali and post-Diwali celebrations include meeting up with family and friends, and indulging in some calorie-rich foods to share the festive spirit. While it is encouraged that one takes part in all the festivals with a lot of vigour and joy, the post-festival time is when they must return to their regular routine of eating well, sleeping on time and doing some physical activities. If someone is a gym goer, they must get back to the routine.

Soha Ali Khan has had her share of enjoyment and indulgence, and now she is prioritising her health and fitness routine. The actor, who keeps sharing videos of her workout sessions at home, took to Instagram after Diwali to share with her fans and followers what she is doing to look after her physical health, after allowing her body some downtime during Diwali celebrations.

In quite a motivating post, the mother-of-one shared glimpses of her exercise routine at the gym, writing in the caption: "Thinking about how to get back to your fitness routine post an indulgent Diwali? Just show up! #fitness #workout"

During her workout session, Soha -- dressed in a dark blue sports bra and stretchy camouflage pants -- was seen sweating it out while doing a tougher variation of push-ups that involved resting her body weight on her knuckles. This was followed by another routine wherein the actor was seen running on an inclined treadmill, packing in some much-needed cardio along with working on the muscles of her legs.

The third workout session involved the 45-year-old working out with dumbbells and doing a chest press standing up. With her arms stretched out, Soha worked on the muscles on her chest. This was followed by a pulldown exercise that she did with her arms straight, holding a dumbbell in each.

Appreciating her for her discipline, someone commented on the video: "So inspiring you are! Always have looked up to you for your simplicity." Someone else wrote, "I just want to know what you eat for all that energy in your 40s. Please enlighten us."

"You are an inspiration to all the moms," another comment read.