“Age is just a number” – the famous line has perhaps come true for all the Anil Kapoor fans. Setting a major fitness goal for everyone, the actor shared a glimpse of his exercise routine and left his fans awestruck. Also Read - Exercise like THOR: Chris Hemsworth gives fans a glimpse of his crazy workout

Taking to Twitter, the 64-year-old Bollywood veteran actor on Wednesday posted in which he is seen practicing sprint exercises on the ground. Also Read - Weight-free exercises to tone every muscle in your arms

Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Getting back on track”. For all those who are above 40 and is looking for some motivation to work out, here’s your favourite Bollywood actor – Anil Kapoor’s inspirational exercise video. Also Read - Functional training: Why fitness enthusiasts are going crazy over this form of workout?

In the video, Anil Kapoor can be seen effortlessly flaunting his greys while sporting a blue-coloured-round neck T-shirt with black coloured track pants and white sports shoes that he teamed up with road cycling cut finger gloves and a baseball cap.

In another post, the actors shared their thoughts on staying fit with training. The actor wrote: “What I love about training is that it anchors me to something that is consistent and meditative. Life throws so many curve balls at us that it’s nice to have something that grounds us, something to keep coming back to.

Just make sure that when you get back to training, you do it mindfully and gradually. Build slowly and allow yourself the chance to adjust and grow back into it. One step at a time goes a long way!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Other Posts By Fitness Enthusiast Anil Kapoor

This is not the first time that fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor has shared something on fitness. The actor has been motivating his fans for a long time now, during the lockdown the actor had shared his thoughts about fitness and stressed how fitness is never a one-man crusade.

Posting a picture of him wearing track pants at a beach, the actor shared his love for food and wrote: “Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food. The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly. During the lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating. I try and I battle. Sometimes I even fall. And what I’ve learned through it all is that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. So everyone in the house had to get involved. From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered around me at mealtime. Fitness is never a one-man/women crusade, it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get the family involved and onboard to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truly a success)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

In another video, the actor can be seen running on the beach. Along with the video post, he wrote: During the lockdown, I was dreaming about the beach…dreaming of escaping…finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint…fitness always comes first…It’s not about the location but about the dedication…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Sharing his gym workout routine, the actor had earlier shared a video where he can be seen doing leg exercises.

The actor captioned the video – “Never Skip Leg Day!” Have a look at it:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

In another Instagram post, the actor shared his struggle with Achilles. Sharing a picture where he can be seen practicing rope jumping, Anil Kapoor wrote: “I had been suffering from an Achilles’ tendon issue for over 10 years…. Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option…Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments, took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping…without any surgery…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Importance Of Working Out Post 40

Are you too above 40? do you know regular exercise and working out is a great way to keep all the age-old diseases and stresses at bay? Yes, exercising daily doesn’t require you to be young. You can workout almost at every age. Let’s know the secret benefits of exercising daily even after you turn 40.

Exercising regularly can keep several heart diseases at bay. As you get older, the chances of heart diseases and deaths due to it rises, but when you exercise daily, you help strengthen your body’s immunity and thus protect yourself from severe health conditions.

Maintaining a good workout routine can also help you ward off stress and depression which comes along with your everyday lifestyle.

How many times a week should a 40-year-old workout? According to the health experts, a person above 40-years-old should practice exercises for core strengthening at least thrice a week. Normal crunches, sit-ups, and abs workouts can also be included in the workout regimen.