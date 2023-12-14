Want Washboard Abs Like Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra? Do These Exercises

How is Shilpa Shetty Kundra able to maintain her body? (Photo: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

These exercises can strengthen the core, arms, legs, shoulders, and back muscles, said the actor, adding that they can be done at home.

There is no beating Shilpa Shetty Kundra when it comes to health and fitness. At 48, she has got a perfect body, for which she works really hard. The actor is heavily into yoga, and manages to pack in exercises daily, making it all look effortless.

The one thing that people admire her for are her washboard abs. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two recently demonstrated some exercises that may flatten your tummy and help you grow some abs.

Shilpa demonstrated three variations of planks, writing in the caption running alongside the video, "Recipe for washboard abs: planks, planks, and more planks." According to her, these workouts train the entire body, primarily driven by the core muscles. She added that you can stimulate all your muscles by performing these three exercises for three sets and 15-20 reps. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The first plank is called extended arm plank, which also involves hip extensions. For this, you will have to balance your weight on your fours, and then gradually lift one leg halfway up, swiftly followed by the other, thereby working your hip muscles. Your hands must be firmly placed on the floor, as demonstrated in the video.

This can be followed by side elbow plank or hip dips. For this, you will have to balance your weight on one elbow while twisting your body sideways. Place the other hand on your head and with your feet joined and your legs placed together, lift your lower body off the floor. Repeat on the other side.

Next, you can do an elbow plank. As the name suggests, you will have to rest your weight on your legs and elbows, with the rest of the body off the floor. Move your legs off the mat towards the side while staying in the plank position. It is not as easy as it looks!

The actor said that these exercises can strengthen the core, arms, legs, shoulders, and back muscles, and build muscular endurance. They can be done at home, "with just a mat on days you are running short of time, but want to move that body as it takes only 20 minutes". She, however, cautioned that these are not for beginners.

Would you want to attempt these?