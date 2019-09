Deadlift: Perform deadlift if you have a flat butt as this workout targets the hamstrings and the back of the thigh muscles which lift and shape the lower butt. Do two sets of 15 reps, three times a week for a firmer derriere.

A video made by Alia’s trainer, Sohrab Khushrushahi, and posted on Sohfitofficial’s Instagram handle, revealed how she worked out and her secret of staying fit. In the video, she is seen lifting 70kg with the caption ‘New personal best done’. In the video caption, he explains how she started with a 9kg dumbbell, nine months ago. She kept increasing her weight limit from 9kg to 50kg and 60kg and now she has broken her own record by lifting 70kg. Alia Bhatt, who has been nominated for Most Inspiring Asian Woman at People’s Choice Awards 2019, is inspiring her followers towards a healthy and fit living. Here is everything you need to know about deadlifts and its benefits.



What is deadlift workout?

Deadlift is an exercise that increases the core body strength, builds muscle tone and physique. If performed correctly, it increases immunity and reduces the risk of developing a major health condition. If done incorrectly, the risk of injury is also severe. There are different varients of doing a deadlift. Here is how Alia Bhatt does deadlift.

1. Keep your foot under the barbell

2. Hold it with both your hands and make sure the grip is firm

3. Make sure that your back is straight.

4. Chest up, hip back, legs bend and lift the weight up

5. Raise it till it reaches your waist line

6. Hold it for few seconds

7. Slowly put it back to the ground in the exact reverse order.

Benefits of a deadlift session

From strengthening immunity level to increasing sex drive, the deadlift has many benefits. Read on to know more about deadlifts and its benefits.

Strengthens muscles

Hamstring, glutes, forearm muscles, lower back muscles and abdominal muscles are used simultaneously in a deadlift exercise. It improves their coordination and strengthens them.

According to a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, practicing deadlift twice a week for 10 weeks can increase the vertical jump height limit of an individual.

Increases fat burning capacity

If you want to lose weight, you can try a deadlift workout. Just like weight training and other resistance training, you can burn your excess fat through deadlift. It increases your metabolism rate leading to faster burning of fat in the body.

Improves posture

As your core strength improves with deadlift, your posture will automatically improve. Your posture becomes wrong after your body becomes weak. Perform it correctly, and your spine will become strong enough to hold itself and other parts of the body.

Increases secretion of hormones

According to a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health, USA, doing deadlifts or any other resistant training exercise can increase the testosterone level in the body. Along with testosterone, growth hormones are also released in huge quantities during the workout. The effects of these hormones are not much. So, it’s best to take small gaps in between the reps.