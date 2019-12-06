A very common mistake most beginners make is that they go overboard. This increases the risk of injuries. Just remember that anything in excess is not good for health. © Shutterstock

You know that exercise can help you be fit, increase your energy, avoid obesity and significantly reduce your risk of many chronic complications. A regular fitness routine can also help you avoid mental health issues, improve sleep and give a boost to your sex life.

Regular exercise is a must if you wish to stay fit and healthy. There is no alternative to it. You see the benefits immediately after starting any exercise routine. But how do you start? It is easier said than done. You have made up your mind and determination is there. But most people tend to procrastinate and delay the inevitable. But when you really get down to it, you may feel lazy and give up after a few days. No doubt, it takes a lot of discipline and determination to exercise regularly. Our fitness expert and yoga trainer, Hina Kumari, shows you the way forward in this video. Watch the video to know the beginner’s exercises that will put you on the right track.

Things to keep in mind before you start on your fitness routine

Choose a fitness routine that will help you stay on course. Be realistic about your goals. This is very important. Also, if you have any health complications, consult your doctor first. He will be able to guide you to a good and safe beginning. Start slow and gradually build up intensity. Everybody leads busy lives nowadays. So, time is always a problem. Set aside a time for exercise and stick to it. If you can’t manage an hour, make it 30 or even 15 minutes. But do it every day. This will make it a habit and you will start to miss your sessions if you miss it.

A very common mistake most beginners make is that they go overboard. This increases the risk of injuries. Just remember that anything in excess is not good for health. The same is the case with exercise. You may also give yourself an off day. This will help you help you come back to your fitness routine with renewed vigour.

Fitness routine tips for beginners

Beginners are often clueless when it comes to starting their fitness routine. Most people make the mistake of rushing headlong into their regime without a thought. This is wrong. Exercising is serious business and you must approach it as such. You must also take proper care of yourself if you want to get maximum benefits.

Drink a lot of water through the day. This is help you avoid dehydration when you sweat it out during your fitness routine.

Eat healthy meals. This will support your fitness routine. Have proper, well-balanced meals that also include generous serving of fruits and vegetables.

Add healthy carbs to your diet. This will aid muscle recovery and increase your energy levels.

Have a lot of proteins. These too helps in muscle recovery. It will also facilitate faster healing of tissues and building of muscle mass.

All fats are not bad. Healthy fats can actually help you burn fat faster. It will also increase energy levels and help you work out for a longer duration.

Warming up before your fitness routine is very important because it will help you avoid the risk of injuries. It will also improve flexibility.