You know that exercise can help you be fit, increase your energy, avoid obesity and significantly reduce your risk of many chronic complications. A regular fitness routine can also help you avoid mental health issues, improve sleep and give a boost to your sex life. Regular exercise is a must if you wish to stay fit and healthy. There is no alternative to it. You see the benefits immediately after starting any exercise routine. But how do you start? It is easier said than done. You have made up your mind and determination is there. But most people tend to