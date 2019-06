Whenever you hear the term weight loss, what comes to your mind first? ‘Exercise’, ‘healthy diet’, right? But, do you know that there is something else also that falls in this list? Sleep, it is. Surprised? Well, don’t be. There are various studies that back our statement. Regular sleep is one of the most efficient ways to lose weight. Don’t you think this is the perfect way to attain your weight loss goals?

Everybody knows that sleep deprivation can affect health. But, very few people are aware that it can affect their weight loss goal as well. According to a study published in the journal Sleep, getting just four to five hours of sleep in a day can eventually lead to obesity.

While you are sleeping, your body releases growth hormones to repair itself. These hormones also stimulate the muscles, help in breakdown of fats, and assist in protein synthesis. But if you don’t sleep enough, your body is unable to function properly and its ability to release growth hormones is suppressed. Therefore, adults should ideally sleep for around seven to nine hours every night, says the National Sleep Foundation. There are certain ways to improve your sleep habits. You can reduce exposure to blue light at night before going to bed, avoid drinking alcohol and smoking, decrease your room temperature, avoid late nigh dinners, etc. These small changes and adjustments in your daily routine can give you a good night’s sleep.

What exactly do you need to focus on while trying to lose weight? Control your cravings, exercise regularly, avoid over exertion, reduce cholesterol levels, so on and so forth. Well, just getting enough shut-eye time can help you do all these things quite effectively. But unfortunately, 31 per cent Indians sleep for less than 7 hours a day, says a sleep survey named Great Indian Sleep Scorecard 2018.

While this study is good enough an indicator that we need to change our bedtime practices, we tell you how your snooze time fuels your weight-loss goals.

Prevents you from bingeing late at night

Being sleep deprived increases your appetite, says a study published in the PLOS Medicine. The research explains that when you are sleep deprived, your brain signals your body to produce more of the hunger hormone ghrelin, and reduce the secretion of the satiety hormone leptin. Ghrelin sends a signal to your brain that your stomach is empty, thus forcing you to eat more. But leptin is responsible for suppressing your hunger and inducing a feeling of fullness. During the study, it was found that subjects who slept for short durations had 14.9 per cent higher levels of ghrelin in the body while those who got enough sleep had 15.5 per cent lower levels of leptin. Additionally, not getting adequate sleep raises the levels of the stress hormone (cortisol) in the body, another factor responsible for increasing your appetite and affecting your weight loss goal.

Helps burn more calories

During a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that resting metabolic rate(number of calories your body burns when you are completely resting) is more in people who get good sleep at night. They also lost 20 per cent more calories than those who got insufficient sleep. The increase in the number of calories burned is due to increased appetite and poor eating habits. Being awake for a longer time at night can also promote snacking post dinner and affect your portion size by triggering the secretion of ghrelin. Additionally, poor sleep can lead to muscle loss, which is not good for your weight loss goal. Notably, your muscles can burn more calories than fats. This clearly means that muscle loss can decrease your body’s metabolic rate.

Enhances the level of physical activity

Disrupted or improper sleep is one of the main reasons behind your daytime fatigue. As a result, you may be more tempted to put off your exercise session. Also, a lack of sleep can tire you out during your workout, says a study published in the journal Obesity. Another research on the same subject claims that the amount and intensity of your physical activity decreases when you are sleep deprived. So, the best way to effectively hit your gym daily and churn out the required benefit is to give your body proper time to rest.

Prevents insulin resistance

Being insulin resistant means that your body is not able to effectively use the glucose that you get from the food you eat. The pancreas produces the insulin hormone that helps to move sugar from your blood stream to your body’s cells to use as energy. When your body is insulin resistant, it stores more glucose in the bloodstream. This triggers the pancreas to produce more insulin to compensate. Excess insulin induces hunger and signals your body to store calories as fat. This leads to weight gain. It can also cause diabetes.

Helps you control cravings

In a research, scientists found that not getting enough sleep can alter the way your brain works. It actually stimulates your body to make unhealthy food choices (especially craving for foods rich in carbohydrates, sugar and fats). This study was published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The frontal lobe in the brain is responsible for decision making and sleep disruption negatively affects its function. Also, poor sleeping habits trigger the reward centre in your brain leading to a craving for sugar.