So, you have finally decided to lose weight. Exercise and diet are on your mind. Nothing can compensate for a regular exercise regime and a well-balanced diet. To lose weight, you have to exercise regularly. You also have to watch what you are eating and control your portion size. The entire process can be quite challenging. But if you know a few tricks, you can make it a fast process. All you need to do is look in your kitchen cabinet. Most Indian kitchens are well-stocked with all kinds of spices. There are many common spices that can make you lose weight faster. It does so by raising your body heat. This, in turn, makes the body burn more calories when it tries to cool down. It basically boosts your metabolism. Just add these spices to your food and watch the extra kilos burn away.

Here, let us take a look at a few spices that can help you lose weight fast and in a safe manner.

Cayenne

Capsaicin, the major component in cayenne, provides the thermogenic property. The heat that results from digesting the pepper could boost metabolism and help the body burn more fat. Specialists say that adding a dash of cayenne to a meal may help you burn an additional 100 calories. It could also help curb hunger, reduce the level of fat in the blood and reduce the build-up of fat in the body. Add a dash of cayenne to eggs, soups or roasted nuts for a kick in flavour and weight loss benefits.

Cumin

Cumin, a commonly used spice in Indian cuisine, may have the ability to help the body burn fat. Cumin may also reduce cholesterol levels by providing phytosterols that regulate the body’s absorption of cholesterol and support blood sugar levels in those with type 2 diabetes. Apart from aiding weight loss, cumin could also support memory and reduce stress. It is a versatile spice and can be added to sauteed vegetables, soups, dressings and more.

Ginger

Ginger has numerous medicinal properties and can help suppress appetite, increase metabolism and promote fat burn. Gingerol, one of its components, may also support healthy blood sugar levels and increase the amount of good cholesterol in the body. Ginger also promotes the production of leptin, the protein that signals the brain that the body has enough stored fat and energy, thus encouraging it to burn excess fat. Add ginger to salad dressings, teas, curries and more.

Black pepper

With amazing fat-burning properties, black pepper may also be able to inhibit the formation of fat cells. It contains piperine, which could prevent weight gain. Black pepper also has the ability to improve the body’s absorption of other spices like turmeric that can aid in weight loss. Pepper can be added to salads, soups and dishes containing turmeric for added benefits.

Turmeric

Turmeric has, in recent times, gained a lot of popularity due to its numerous health benefits. Its main component, curcumin, could help prevent obesity, increase metabolism, help prevent conditions like Alzheimer’s and even fight cancer. Curcumin may also control the formation of fat tissues and help reduce the fat currently stored in the body.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is not just for the holidays — this warming spice has the ability to regulate blood sugar levels, suppress hunger, boost metabolism and help control cholesterol levels too. Apart from promoting weight loss, cinnamon may also support cardiovascular health. While a gooey cinnamon roll may not be the best way to ingest cinnamon, you can always add a pinch to your breakfast oatmeal, tea or favorite holiday drink.

Cardamom

Indian cuisine has a lot of uses for this aromatic spice that imparts a mellow aroma and fruity flavor to both savory and sweet dishes. Cardamom also has many health benefits and is known to boost metabolism, reduce the occurrence of gas build up in the abdomen and digest toxins that are left in the body due to poor digestion.

Text sourced from zliving.com