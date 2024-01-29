Want To Lose Weight In 2024? Try This Drink That Promises Quick Weight Loss

Doing one thing alone will not help you lose weight unless your complete lifestyle is in check, says a nutritionist. Read on.

Consistency is key to losing weight. Whether it is an exercise routine or a diet, or any other lifestyle choice that you may have made to shed some kilos, you ought to keep at it! If you are looking to lose weight in 2024 then here is a wonder drink comprising half a lemon, 1 inch of grated ginger, two-three mint leaves, a pinch of turmeric, one teaspoon each of methi and fennel seeds.

In order to make this weight loss drink -- whose recipe was shared by nutritionist Ramita Kaur -- soak methi and fennel seeds overnight. Add all of the ingredients and two cups of water in a pan, and boil it. Sieve it, squeeze some lemon and consume this on an empty stomach. Calling it a "weight loss and hormone-balancing drink", the nutritionist listed some health benefits.

Fennel Seeds

"It has a natural appetite-suppressing effect, which can help reduce overall food intake and calorie consumption. It is also a metabolism booster," she said.

Fenugreek Seeds

According to the expert, it can enhance insulin sensitivity, which may help the body utilise glucose more effectively and reduce fat storage. It may have a mild thermogenic effect, too.

Ginger

The expert said its anti-inflammatory properties may "indirectly support weight management", reduce bloating and boost metabolism.

Turmeric

It can help reduce fat accumulation, boost metabolism and suppress appetite. "[It is] an amazing anti-inflammatory agent," said Kaur.

Mint Leaves

They help reduce unnecessary cravings, bloating. Their calming effect can reduce stress-related eating.

Lemon

Finally, lemon, which is an "amazing detoxifier" that can remove toxins from the body to boost metabolism. It helps to cut down excess fat from the body.

The expert concluded by saying that doing one thing alone will not help you with weight loss, unless your complete lifestyle is in check. "Balanced home cooked meals with physical activity is a must."