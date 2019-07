Having carbs in the right amount can help you control your appetite and prevent the feeling of deprivation that usually sets in when you are on a diet. © Getty Images

Most diets recommend that you should limit your carbohydrate intake if you are really serious about losing weight. Makes sense, right? After all, everybody knows that carbohydrates get converted to glucose and this is bad for weight loss because it, in turn, can cause weight gain. But it is also necessary because this is the fuel that your body runs on. So, if you adjust your carbohydrate intake according to your level of physical activity, you should be fine. And, this is where carb cycling diet comes in.

The logic behind this diet is based on biological mechanisms of carbohydrate manipulation. In the absence of carbohydrates, the body will burn off fat. But on days of intense physical activities, your body will need carbs to carry out its functions. This diet is known to help you burn calories effectively and is popular among fitness enthusiasts, bodybuilders and athletes.

Let us see what carb cycling diet is all about.

WHAT IS CARB CYCLING DIET?

In this diet, you alternate your carbs intake on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. Commonly used to lose fat maintain physical health or to overcome a weight loss plateau, carb cycling diet aims at increasing your carbohydrate intake while your body is fetching out the maximum benefits from them. This differs from person to person. Some might do it on a daily basis while others may do longer periods of low, moderate and high-carb diets. It all depends on your level of activities for the duration. If you are training intensely, then your carb intake will be high. If physical activity is moderate then carb intake will be moderate. On rest days, you may cut out carbs completely from your diet.

But remember, when you are trying to lose weight and opting for carbs, choose unprocessed and nutrient-dense carbs like vegetables, whole grains, potatoes, legumes and fruits. Strategic eating of carbohydrates may improve your body functions and help in achieving your weight loss goal.

HOW CARB CYCLING DIET HELPS IN WEIGHT LOSS?

Your body runs on carbohydrates. This is because carbs can be easily converted to glucose and glycogen. This feeds your cells and helps create energy in the form of Adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is a complex organic chemical that provides energy for muscle contraction, nerve impulse propagation and chemical synthesis. Your metabolism, on the other hand, depends on various factors including the number of calories in your body and carbohydrates. Having carbs in the right amount can help you control your appetite and prevent the feeling of deprivation that usually sets in when you are on a diet.

Here, we tell you how carb cycling diet helps you lose weight.

Helps build lean muscle mass

When you perform resistance or strength training exercises, you actually break your muscle tissue. Your body then requires some fuel (carbohydrates) to grow the muscles back stronger. This what science says. According to a study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, “carbs help you restore your energy and provide muscles with glucose for rebuilding or glycogen to be stored for future energy.” This clearly means that by not consuming carbohydrates after your daily workouts, you starve your muscles of the fuel they require to grow stronger. This can negatively affect your metabolism and leave you with a sense of fatigue. This will also bring you to a situation where you will be unable to consume calories without gaining weight. Having carbs on alternate days can help you lose body fat without sacrificing your muscle mass.

Prevents disturbances in metabolism

According to a study published in the International Journal of Preventive Medicine, carb cycling diet can keep your resting metabolic rate at the required level. Also, it helps in decreasing the levels of glucose, total cholesterol and triacylglycerol (lipids formed by fatty acids) in the body. Additionally, this calorie shifting diet can increase your satiety and decrease hunger by regulating the hormones ghrelin and leptin respectively.

Encourages you to have more plant-based foods

When you eat unprocessed carbohydrates, as advised earlier while following a carb cycling diet, you actually eat plant-based foods (potatoes, beetroots, apples, oats, leafy green veggies, asparagus, bananas, legumes) a lot. One of the best parts about eating these foods is that they have plenty of dietary fibre and antioxidants. Fibres, as you know, helps in weight loss. They feed your friendly gut bacteria that play a significant role in controlling blood sugar level, help in weight management and improve brain function. Also, fibres help you fight against inflammation, a factor already associated with weight gain. They make you feel full and reach satiety. Antioxidants in these foods decrease inflammation and speeds up your body’s metabolism.

Helps you reduce fluctuations in hormones and blood sugar levels

Carb cycling diet helps to keep your blood sugar level under control and decreases insulin resistance. Notably, increased glucose levels in the body actually leads to inflammation in the pancreas and blood vessels, which is known to be a significant factor for weight gain. Also, the more sugar you accumulate in your body, the more insulin will be secreted by the pancreas. This encourages your body to store the extra sugar as fat and this whole process will lead to weight gain. Also, carb intake prevents you from overeating by keeping you satiated.

Adding carbohydrates to your diet helps you keep the levels of the thyroid, oestrogen, progesterone and testosterone hormones under control. These hormones are also known to help in keeping your metabolic rate up. Several studies have pointed out that restricting carbohydrates completely, especially when you are performing intense exercises, reduces the production of these hormones and makes you vulnerable to weight gain.