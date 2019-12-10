Focusing on workouts that improve your balance helps you to be more in control and improves your overall agility and coordination. © Shutterstock

Obesity has today assumed epidemic proportions. Hence, the weight loss industry is booming. Most people equate weight loss with exercise, and they hit the gym with a vengeance. They follow different exercise regimes and often overdo it in hopes of quick results. Exercise is, no doubt, important if you want to lose weight. So is a proper diet. People control portion sizes and cut back on sugar and fats. They follow different fad diets in the hope of getting a slim figure. People mostly resort to a combination of diet and exercise to fight obesity. But there are many other things that you need to keep in mind if you want to lose those extra kilos and keep it off.

According to researchers from the University of Chicago, diet and physical activity play an important part in losing weight. But other factors also matter. And, an additional factor may be inadequate sleep. If you have been following a strict workout schedule and have cut down on sugars and unhealthy fats, you’re already heading in the right direction to reach or maintain your goal weight. However, while most of us are stuck at work and falling victim to a sedentary lifestyle, making a few changes at work and incorporating more movement during the day may be an extra way to set your weight loss goals into motion.

Add these important tips and tricks into your lifestyle to help you lose weight or even maintain your healthy weight.

Brush after you eat

Some research shows that having the taste of food in your mouth after eating your meals can prompt you to want to snack or indulge in dessert. Make it a habit to brush your teeth right after you eat to remove that taste from the mouth and replace it with minty fresh breath to stop you from eating more.

Get more sleep

Lack of sleep is directly linked to obesity and weight gain. Not only does sleep deprivation cause your metabolism to slow down, but you also skip the gym more when you are fatigued or tired due to less sleep. Switch off your TV and put the phones away to let your mind relax and prepare for some much-needed shut-eye. You will lose weight faster.

Take up a hobby

Practicing a hobby can actually help you burn more calories and keep your unnecessary snacking at bay. By keeping your brain busy, you distract yourself from heading to the fridge or pantry every time you are bored. Hobbies such as gardening, surfing, knitting and meditation are extremely therapeutic for the soul and can boost overall health and well-being.

Focus on mealtime

We often find ourselves watching TV or looking at social media when we sit down to eat. All these distractions often lead us to overeating or not paying attention to whether what we are eating is really healthy or not. The next time you sit down for a meal, try to focus solely on eating instead of any technology around you. If you do need to make any changes to improve your diet, you will know what to do because you are paying attention.

Find and practice more balance

Lose weight by having good balance (literally) is important for the body’s overall health. Focusing on workouts that improve your balance helps you to be more in control and improves your overall agility and coordination. The better the balance you have, the more effective your workouts will be as you increase speed and boost your reflexes, thereby burning more fat in the process.

Avoid labelling your food

How many times have you labeled something you are eating as “bad?” While some foods are healthier than others, it is OK to enjoy your favorite treats every now and then without feeling guilty. Instead of focusing on the good and bad, focus on eating healthy more of the time and remind yourself that it’s OK to indulge in pizzas and burritos every once in a while. Remember, moderation is key.

Text sourced from zliving.com