Whenever, we gain weight, we blame our metabolism. We are besieged with advice on how to boost our metabolism. This is basically the process by which your body converts food to energy. It depends on age, body type, gender and weight. But there are certain ways in which you can kickstart your metabolism to lose weight faster. Let us see how.

Exercise regularly

This is a must if you want to boost your metabolism and lose weight faster. Any kind of exercise will help. You don’t have to go to the gym for this if you don’t want to. Just undertake physical activities that increase your heart rate. This will help you burn more calories.

Say yes to spicy food

Spicy foods can rev up your metabolism. In fact, it can increase your metabolic rate by up to as much as 8 per cent. This is because capsaicin, a chemical found in hot peppers, stimulate your metabolism.

Have more Coffee

The caffeine in coffee stimulates neurotransmitters like norepinephrine and dopamine. This, in turn, gives a boost to a person’s energy and resting metabolic rate. However, experts are of the opinion that these effects are temporary. But if you have a cup of coffee before hitting the gym, it will help.

Get enough sleep

Lack of sleep is disastrous for your metabolism. This is one of the main reasons for a slow metabolism. Make sure you sleep for at last 7 to 8 hours every night if you want a fast metabolism. This will help you lose weight and shed those extra kilos.

Drink water

Dehydration is one of the leading causes for a slow metabolism. Be sure to drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water daily. This is not only keep you hydrated but also boost this process. Dehydration will slow it down and this will prevent your body from burning calories.

Have probiotics

These are great if you want to boost your metabolism. It will also stimulate your digestive system and improve overall health.

Have breakfast

This is a common mistake that many people make. But if you want to lose weight and boost this process, you must always eat a healthy and well-balanced breakfast. It jump starts your metabolism and also aids your digestion.