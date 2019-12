It always takes time, patience and determination before anyone sees the results of their weight-loss programme, regardless of what it is. © Shutterstock

Losing weight is important if you want to live a healthy and fit life. Obesity is the leading cause of many health conditions. If left unchecked, it can have serious fallouts. According to a study at the Centre for Heart Rhythm Disorders at the University of Adelaide and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI), obese people who are suffering from atrial fibrillation can reduce or reverse the effects of the condition by losing weight. Researchers came to this conclusion after they found that a 10 per cent loss in weight along with management of associated risk factors can reverse the progression of the disease. They studied 355 overweight or obese people who lost varying amounts of weight. The heart journal Europace published this study.

Another study by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health say that women who lost weight after age 50 and kept it off had a lower risk of breast cancer than women whose weight remained stable, helping answer a vexing question in cancer prevention. The reduction in risk increased with the amount of weight lost and was specific to women not using postmenopausal hormones, say researchers. JNCI published this study.

These and many other researches emphasise on the importance of losing weight for better health. Hence, it is imperative that you get rid of your extra kilos at the earliest.

HOW WEIGHT LOSS WORKS

The only way to lose weight is to burn fewer calories than you consume. Sounds simple. But losing weight can be a challenge for anyone! The core principles to any weight loss diet are cutting out saturated and trans fats, switching to unsaturated or monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, eating fruits and veggies, fish, lean meat, and lots of nuts and grains. Many people find it helpful to follow a diet plan so that you know the size and quantities to consume.

There is no ‘presto’ way to lose weight. It always takes time, patience and determination before anyone sees the results of their weight-loss programme, regardless of what it is. Don’t get discouraged! If you eat too much one day, try not to beat yourself up. Just keep to the programme the next day. Whatever programme you follow, here are some helpful tips.

WEIGHT LOSS TIPS

Weight loss can be emotionally and physically challenging. But no matter what diet and exercise regime you decide to pursue, there are some helpful weight loss tips to cut down those hunger pangs and make sure you don’t over-eat. Remember even if you feel hungry and discouraged don’t give up! Slow and steady wins the race.

Drink water before meals

Drink a glass of water before you start the meal. Water fills the empty space in your stomach so that you feel fuller without having to eat as much.

Drink water during meals

Have another glass of water while you are having the meal. If you’re trying to lose weight, lots of water will make your life much easier. The average body is between 60 -70 percent water. So drinking lots will fill you up without adding extra calories.

Try going to bed a little hungry

Try not to let yourself get too hungry during the day because the temptation will be to over-eat to compensate. You’ll probably find that when you finally consume a meal, you eat very quickly which is a guaranteed way to pile on the pounds. But if you go to bed slightly hungry, your appetite resets itself overnight. You’ll find the pounds falling off.

Use less oil

Use a non-stick frying pan for your cooking so that you do not have to add oil. The golden rule is to try and avoid as much oil as possible. A non-stick pan is an ideal solution.

Have foods with a high-water content

Include in your diet foods that contain more water. Foods like tomatoes, watermelons, and pickles contain 90 to 95 per cent water so that there is nothing that you have to lose by gorging on them. A great source of fluids will fill you up without adding to the pounds.

Eat fruits instead of drinking fruit juice

Eat fresh fruit instead of drinking fruit juice to lose weight. When you eat fruit, you are taking in a lot of fibre, which is what the body needs to and fill up an empty stomach. Fruit juice is often sweetened as opposed to fresh fruits which have natural sugars.

Say no to carbonated drinks

Stay away from sweetened bottle drinks, especially sodas. In diet terms, sweetened drinks, are just flavoured sugar water! They may taste great, but they have no nutritional value and are terrible for your brain and helps pile on pounds. If you do want to drink sodas, stick to diet ones.

Chew your food

It takes time for your appetite to go away even after your body is full. You keep eating even though your body has had enough. One easy way to remedy this is to chew all food about 8 to 12 times. It may be a bit boring, but it really works when you are trying to lose weight! Even try it with soft foods like ice creams or yogurt.

Focus on “satisfied” not “full”

Your body rarely needs those last few mouthfuls, but you may find you keep eating because it tastes so good! There is an old Chinese adage that says, “Eat until you are eight-tenths full.” Words of weight loss wisdom from an ancient culture.

Text sourced from zliving.com