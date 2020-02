Kidneys are important organs in your body that filters toxins from the blood, maintains the function of the urinary system, regulates the secretion of hormones and regulates blood pressure levels. Hence, it is important to keep the kidneys fit and healthy. Yoga can help you do this. It has many asanas and poses that are designed specifically to promote kidney health. Let us look at a few yoga poses that will give your kidneys a health boost.

Salamba Bhujangasana (Sphinx Pose)

The sphinx pose stretches and strengthens the abdominal organs and boosts immunity.

Directions: Lie on your stomach with your toes flat on the floor and forehead resting on the ground. Keep your legs close together and stretch your hands in front of you with palms facing downward. Inhale deeply and slowly lift your head, chest and abdomen with the support of your arms. Your navel must touch the floor. This will curve your spine vertebra by vertebra. Your feet must still be close together and head must face straight ahead. Exhale and gently bring down your abdomen, chest and head back to the floor.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist)

This pose stimulates the kidneys and liver and improves immunity level.

Directions: Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out. Your feet must be together and your spine erect. Bend your left leg so that the heel of the left foot lies next to the right hip. Place the right leg next to the left knee by taking it over the knee. Twist your waist, neck and shoulders towards the right. Look over your right shoulder. Your spine must be erect. Hold the pose for a few seconds and breathe normally. Exhale and come back to the starting position.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This pose stimulates the abdominal organs and boosts immunity.

Directions: Lie down on your abdomen and keep your legs and feet close together. Your forehead must touch the floor. Place your palms on the floor next to your chest. Your elbows must be tucked in toward your body and pointing upward. Inhale and push your navel into the floor. Raise your head and chest off the floor. Breathe normally as you hold the pose.