Fat is a culprit that manages to find a place to reside in any part of your body. However, your midsection seems to be one of its favourite hotspots. Unfortunately, the bulge that hangs from your belly is the toughest to get rid of. Also, it comes with a lot of health complications like heart diseases, diabetes, etc. Therefore, put all the junk in the trunk and get ready to battle the bulge. Apart from diet, there is another weapon that will help you fight belly bat: Workouts. Here are the top three exercises that will help you shed those extra kilos from your midsection and give you a well-sculpted body.

Planks

Planks are an extremely effective regimen to beat belly fat. They not only tone your tummy but also increase the heart rate. Planks are can be a good whole body workout too.

How to do it

Lie down in the plank position.

Make sure that your posture is correct and in a straight line.

keep your legs together.

You can also jump with your legs wide and back in the primary position.

Keep consistency for a few days and increase the time to see results.

Jogging

For those who are not aware, jogging is not only about slow running. There are different types of jogging that help you in your fight against fat in various parts of your body including tummy. Jogging can significantly reduce your belly fat if done properly.

How to do it

You can perform jogging at a high speed and raise your knees a little higher for effective results.

To maintain the right posture, set your arms straight in the front and at your shoulder’s height.

Now, you can start running on the same spot and increase your speed.

Try not to lean downwards or backward.

Side Crunches

Crunches are the most effective exercises when it comes to losing belly fat. They help you tone your waist and gradually slim it down. This form of workout not just strengthens your muscles and core but also boosts your stamina. There are different types of crunches. But we are focussing on side crunches here.

How to do it