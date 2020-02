Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer thrilling love story Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is doing fairly well at the box office. But the one thing that is truly ruling the hearts of the audience is Disha Patani’s killer abs that is making every girl envious. There is no doubt that Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood today.

The actress’ hot bikini-clad avatar made many girls scroll down her Instagram account to know her fitness mantra. On her Instagram account, Disha regularly shares videos of her workout routine, and we know that her fitness extends beyond the gym. Apart from being a trained gymnast, Disha also likes to practice yoga and dance every morning. In an interview, the actress revealed that her daily fitness routine usually involves cardio in the mornings, like dancing, kickboxing or gymnastics, and weight training in the evenings.

Following Disha Patani’s fitness routine may help you have flat abs like her. But make sure you are not making these fat-burning mistakes.

Drinking fruit juice

Most fruit juices come with high sugar content. If you are on a weight loss path, cut sugar out of your drinks completely. Avoid sports beverages too, they have as much sugar as a can of soda. Water is the best way to hydrate and clean your body waste.

Starving

You don’t have to stop eating to lose belly fat. Starving yourself inevitably can lead to binging. You just need to be mindful of what you eat. Cut your intake of processed foods and carbs, as they are typically filled with stuff that goes straight to our waistlines. Include more fruits and green leafy veggies to your diet.

Eating less protein

Apart from making you feel fuller, increasing your protein intake can help lose weight while maintaining fat-burning muscle, say researchers. So, choose good sources of protein, such as lean meats, seafood, low-fat dairy, and nuts.

Depriving yourself of sleep

Several studies have linked between sleep deprivation and weight gain. Try to get seven to eight hours of sleep a night. Meditating or reading a novel before bed may help you get a good night sleep.

Doing cardio only

As Disha said, cardio is important for weight loss. But you should also include strength training if your aim is to turn that belly fat into washboard abs. This is because muscle burns more calories than fat. Fitness experts suggest a moderate activity like walking or biking for at least half an hour a day for 5 days a week, and strength training exercises twice a week.