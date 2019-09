Hot yoga is a vigorous form of yoga performed in a warm and humid studio that is heated to approximately 40 C and has a humidity of 40 per cent. It involves various standing and stretching postures that exercise all major muscle groups. All the poses are designed to increase your heart rate and exercise your muscles.

According to researchers from the American Heart Association, adults preforming hot yoga had lower blood pressure measurements after three months of classes. While there is evidence of regular, room-temperature yoga’s positive effect on blood pressure, little is known about hot yoga’s potential impact on blood pressure.

HOT YOGA REDUCES BLOOD PRESSURE: EXPERTS

Researchers recruited 10 men and women, between the ages of 20 and 65 years. All the participants had either elevated blood pressure (systolic blood pressure between 120 mmHg to 129 mmHg and diastolic pressure less than 80 mmHg) or stage 1 hypertension (130 mmHg to 139 mmHg systolic and 80 mmHg to 89 mmHg diastolic pressure.) None of them were taking any type of blood pressure medication and had been leading a sedentary lifestyle for at least six months before the study.

Researchers randomly assigned five participants to take 12 weeks of three-times-weekly hour-long hot yoga classes. They assigned the other five to a control group of no yoga classes. At the end of 12 weeks, they compared average blood pressures of the two groups. Researchers looked at average 24-hour blood pressure readings, as well as perceived stress and vascular function of participants in both groups.

HOT YOGA ALSO REDUCES STRESS LEVELS: STUDY

After 12 weeks, they found that systolic blood pressure dropped from an average 126 mmHg at the study’s start to 121 mmHg after 12 weeks of hot yoga. Average diastolic pressure also decreased from 82 mmHg to 79 mmHg in the hot yoga group. However, there was no change in average blood pressure in the control group, those who did not take hot yoga classes. While waking systolic and diastolic pressures fell in the hot yoga group, blood pressure readings taken during sleep did not change.

It was also seen that perceived stress levels fell among those in the hot yoga group but not in the non-yoga group. However, there were no changes in vascular function in either group.

Researchers therefore concluded that hot yoga could be feasible and effective in terms of reducing blood pressure without medication. But they also said that larger studies need to be done before it can be safely said that hot yoga has a positive impact on blood pressure.

In light of this study, let us take a look at a few benefits of hot yoga.

BENEFITS OF HOT YOGA

Hot yoga comes with a lot of benefits. Let us take a look at all the health benefits that regular practise of this yoga offers you.

Hot yoga increases flexibility

The hot and humid room makes stretching easier. It allows the muscles to expand and contract more. This leads to more flexibility without the risk of injury.

Hot yoga detoxifies your body

This yoga workout makes you sweat a lot. You expel a lot of toxins from your body through sweat. You also reduce water retention and release chemicals and other unwanted compounds that shouldn’t be in your body. Sweating will also rid the body of excess water and salt. It will open your pores and get rid of dirt, grime and other stubborn bacteria that clogs pores.

Hot yoga makes your skin radiant

Hot yoga boosts your heart rate and rejuvenates your circulation. Increased circulation means more blood cells and oxygen come in contact with your skin. This flushes your skin and gives it a natural glow. It can make your skin luminous and dewy.

Hot yoga is good for weight loss

The different poses in hot yoga along with the increased heat in the room increases your heart rate and it facilitates the building of lean muscle. This leads to weight loss. In fact, a 90-minute session of hot yoga can help you burn up to 1000 calories. It also benefits your digestive and endocrine system, thereby boosting your metabolic rate. This also aids in weight loss.

Hot yoga enhances your mood

Prolonged sweating stimulates the release of endorphins in the brain. These chemicals also act as your body’s natural pain relievers. Hot yoga calms you down and you can literally feel the stress flowing out from your body after a session.

A WORD OF CAUTION

Hot yoga is not for everyone because the intensity of the workout and hot temperature may cause heat-related disorders. You must stay away from it if you suffer from any heart-related disorder, are heat intolerant or prone to heat stroke. Consult a doctor if you are pregnant before going in for hot yoga. Be sure to drink lots of water before and after workout. You must also take care to dress appropriately and not overdo it. Also, be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. And always consult a doctor before going in for hot yoga, especially if you have any existing illnesses.