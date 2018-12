Archery can help you to focus better. Image Source: Facebook/ @ Deepika Kumari. The official page.

You must have seen your favourite archers namely Deepika Kumari, Dola Banerjee, Abhishek Verma, Atanu Das, and many more who have made India proud. Hence, if you wish to stay healthy and hearty then you should not miss this one. Archery can help you to strengthen your muscles, relax you and enhance your confidence. So, just go out there and try it now! Here, we tell you why you should not miss this fun sport.

It can help you to burn calories

To stay in top shape, you must have tried a lot of activities right? You must have to consult your expert regarding your diet and might have gone for gymming too. But, if nothing seems to work, you can also opt for archery which can help you to melt your fat. We are not kidding here! You will be able to shed those excess kilos if you do archery. According to a study, drawing a bow can help you to burn the maximum amount of calories.

It can help you to become strong

While practising a proper draw, your arms, core, hands, chest and shoulders will be in action. Like lifting weights, the tension on your muscle groups is maintained for several seconds before the archer releases the string to fire that arrow. With repetition, the act of drawing and firing a bow leads can help you to develop stronger muscles muscle in most of the major muscle groups of your upper body. The bonus point- you will be able to achieve a strong upper body which you have always wanted.

It can help you to improve your hand and finger flexibility

You will be able to increase your finger and hand strength by taking up archery. Your hands and fingers will also become flexible as they are fully in use while aiming at the target.

It can enhance your hand-eye coordination

Archery will train your hands to work in sync while performing different tasks, aiming and firing the arrow based on the input which you get from your eyes. Coordination enhances with repetition and practice. Balance is also equally important, as the body must be held still while aiming. Thus, you will be able to shoot accurately due to that stronger core which you will be able to get with the help of archery.

It can help you to focus

As an Archer, you will need to give up on all your distractions, focus on your form, and release the bowstring consistently. Thus, your improved concentration can help you to cope with day-to-day life situations.

It can help you to destroy stress

You will be able to de-stress with the help of archery. It will help you to stimulate those happy hormones which are responsible to make you feel good. So, what are you waiting for? Just get that bow and arrow and get going!