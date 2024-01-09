Want To Eat In A Guilt-Free Manner This Winter? Try These Healthy Recipes

Representational image/Freepik

These healthy recipes can make it easier for you to follow your diet resolution for 2024. They require minimal effort.

With so much emphasis on healthy diet and clean eating, it is natural to feel guilty while indulging in a favourite recipe, or devouring a comfort meal at night. In winter, especially, one tends to give in to their culinary whims. The idea is to enjoy seasonal foods and everything else that your heart desires, but in moderation. Alternatively, you may also prepare delectable meals with healthy ingredients that can both satiate your tummy and gratify your tongue.

Falak Hanif, a nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Sahakarnagar recently shared some healthy recipes with this outlet, which can make it easier for you to follow your healthy eating resolution for 2024. These wholesome recipes require minimal effort; take a look.

1. Heartwarming soup

Ingredients

Broken wheat -- 1/2 cup (soaked for half an hour)

Minced chicken or meat -- 1/2 cup

Yoghurt or curd -- 3 tablespoon

Kasuri methi -- A pinch

Salt -- as per taste

Pepper -- 1/4th teaspoon

Onion -- 1 small, 50 gm

Green chilli -- 2

Ginger garlic paste -- 1 tsp

Oil -- 1 tablespoon

Method

Pour oil in a cooker. Add onions and fry them until they turn golden-brown.

Add ginger garlic paste and saut until the smell fades. Add chicken and let it cook for 2-3 minutes. Turn the flame to low and add curd; let it cook for 5 minutes. Next, add chilli.

Add 3 portions of water of the amount of broken wheat you use.

Add water and broken wheat to the mix and close the cooker lid. Cook for 20 minutes.

Your healthy heartwarming and tummy-filling soup is ready.

2. Beetroot punch salad

Ingredients

Beetroot -- 2, medium sized

Yoghurt -- 1 cup

Salt -- to taste

Oil -- 1 tablespoon

Seasoning

Method

Let beetroots boil in a vessel for 5-10 minutes. Once they cool down, grate them. Add curd.

Add the same seasoning that you would add to any dal or curry. Your salad is ready.

3. Ragi falooda

Ingredients

Ragi -- 200 gm

Coconut milk -- 100 ml

Jaggery -- 50 gm

Cardamom -- 2

Method

Soak ragi overnight. Blend the soaked ragi, jaggery and coconut milk in a blender.

Strain the mixture. Add water to the fibre left out and strain two more times to make sure all of its juicy liquid is obtained.

Add ghee to a pan and then add cardamom.

Pour the mixture into this pan and keep stirring until it assumes a semi-solid texture.

4. Magic cooler

Ingredients

Sesame seeds -- 2 tablespoon

Jaggery -- 10 gm

Milk -- 200 ml

Method

Place sesame seeds in a pan and roast until they change colour slightly. Remove and let it cool.

Blend the sesame seeds, milk and jaggery together.

Strain the mixture. Your magic cooler is ready.

Wish you a healthy and tasty year ahead!