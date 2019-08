Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar stole a million hearts and left us smitten with his fitness, looks and stupendous acting in ‘Bhaag Milka Bhaag’. Today, he is again the talk of town. So, if you are his loyal fan, you must be following his Instagram feeds and you must have seen him sweating in the gym. These days, he is practicing boxing to get the look of a boxer for his upcoming film ‘Toofan’. The film is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and the actor is teeming up with him after 6 years. The actor recently shared a picture that showed him training robustly. In the post, Farhan can be seen leaning on an aqua bag, dripping with sweat. He captioned the picture “Keep going. #ToofanInTheMaking #boxerlife #fitnessgoals #drillsforskills #aquabag @drewnealpt @samir_jaura (sic).” Farhan’s post garnered over 66,000 views within hours of being shared online.

Here, we invite you to see for yourself how extensively Farhan Akhtar is working on his boxing skills:

This 45-year-old actor keeps on giving his fans a sneak peek into his training sessions. Previously also he had shared his boxing videos where he looked like a real pro. And, his fans applaud him for his dedication.

Here, we reveal all the benefits that boxing can offer.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF BOXING

Want to box like Farhan Akhtar? Be courageous, bring determination and perseverance into it and get ready to invest in hard work. Boxing is not for someone who loses motivation every now and then. Also, before starting to invest your time in something like this, know how it can impact your life or health. As far as boxing is concerned, it is a fitness workout that has also become a sport and is quite popular. Boxing as a fitness activity require some athletic skills like strength, agility, speed, hand-eye coordination, endurance and power. Let’s know how boxing can potentially improve your health.

Improves total body strength

Hitting a bag as heavy as 50 kgs is not easy. It requires a lot of strength. Boxing involves your upper and lower body along with the core as you hit the bag. Also, boxing doesn’t only mean that you just keep on hitting the boxing kit. You also need to immerse yourself in other strength training exercises like squats, pushups, planks and ball exercises to be fit.

Enhances your cardiovascular health

Regular boxing can protect you from heart diseases. It actually puts a moderate amount of stress on your heart and lungs. It challenges them into adapting to your body’s increased physical activities. When you throw punches, most of your body muscles contract at the same time. This results in pressure on your heart and lungs. This makes them work harder to compensate for the oxygen that is used by the act of pumping blood.

Provides relief from stress

We all know that any moderate to intense physical activity can relieve stress and make you calm. Boxing does the same. According to a study published in the Japan Journal of Physical Education, Health and Sport Sciences, boxing can promote feelings of relaxation and put people in a better mood.

While you practice boxing, your body starts secreting endorphins, the hormone that boosts mood. It acts as a form of meditation that reduces stress and induces sleep. So, the next time you start punching, think that you are literally taking out your stress on that bag and you will feel empowered.

Helps in weight loss

It is quite easy to burn as much as 1000 calories per boxing session. Also, you not only burn calories during the high intensity training but after that too. This is why we say, if you are looking for the best weight loss buddy, opt for boxing. It uses both the cardiovascular and anerobic systems and burns lots of fats in a short time. You will feel thoroughly worked out after a boxing session.

Strengthens your bones and ligaments

Boxing is a type of resistance training which is known to strengthen your bones and reduce the progression of osteoporosis. In this exercise, the punching bag acts as a resistance and this makes your bones and ligaments stronger.

Improves core stability

If you do anything that causes your body to become unstable, you use your core muscles. It forces the muscles to work harder to keep you balanced. Boxing includes lots of fast rotational movements that builds the core muscles and helps you punch hard without losing balance.

Improves coordination between your hands and eyes

Hand and eye movement is something that is often ignored. People do not understand its importance. But it plays a significant role in a person’s gross and fine motor skills. If you develop good hand eye coordination, your reflex action will be faster, and this will ensure better physical coordination. This is particularly beneficial when you are at an advanced age. During old age, your coordination and balance becomes compromised. In boxing, you try to see the target, reach him, react to his moves, and hit the target. You do all this when the target is moving or changing positions.