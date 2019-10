One hour of boxing is known to release more endorphins than most regular cardio exercises. Acupuncture, massage therapy, meditation and even simple deep breathing can cause your body to produce more endorphins.

‘Simmba’ star Sara Ali Khan, is literally punching her way towards fitness. In a video that she recently uploaded on Instagram, she is seen throwing some powerful punches. If you thought that Bollywood is all about fashion and gossip, she proves you wrong with this video. She asks her fans to include boxing in their fitness regime.

Did you know boxing can burn as much as 500 calories per session? This is an intensive combat sport and is believed to be a great workout. It is a combination of skipping, aerobics, ground work, pad and bag work, which makes it fun. Because of its intensity, it burns more calories and improves the overall health of an individual than traditional cardio exercises. For those who are looking to shed their extra calories, boxing is the way to go. While performing a high intensity workout like boxing, you don’t burn calories only during the session. You keep burning those calories hours after the workout session has ended. Typical cardio exercise like running on a treadmill does not have a post-training calorie-burning effect.

Let us take a look at a few health benefits of boxing.

It enhances cardiovascular health

In comparison to regular cardio exercises, boxing is better for strengthening your cardiovascular muscles. This reduces the risk of heart diseases and stroke. The whole idea of cardio is to put stress on the heart so that heart rate increases. It does not specifically mean hopping on a treadmill. You can easily raise your heart beat by kicking, punching or jumping around in a boxing ring. Constant fast-paced repetition of punches helps in developing enhanced aerobic and anaerobic respiration.

Boxing engages the whole body

Kicking, punching and jumping requires strength of the whole body. This is why professional boxers usually weigh more than a 100 pounds. It is a whole-body workout that includes the movement of almost every organ in your body. You need your upper body, lower body and core to engage if you wish to make contact with the bag. It develops the power and speed of an individual. Bobbling and weaving engages the core muscles the most.

It improves hand-eye coordination

It takes one punch to knock a person out. To avoid that punch, a person needs strong reflexes and a fast reaction time. A boxing workout can play an important role in improving a person’s motor skills. Practicing punches on the bag improves a person’s hand-eye coordination.

It relieves stress

According to a study published in Neuropsychopharmacology, high intensity workouts like boxing leads to the release of endorphins. This is a ‘happy’ hormone that helps knockout stress. One hour of boxing is known to release more endorphins than most regular cardio exercises. Acupuncture, massage therapy, meditation and even simple deep breathing can cause your body to produce more endorphins.