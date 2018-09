Pineapple is rich in vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, and C, manganese, copper, potassium, beta-carotene and folic acid and is the boss of tropical fruits. It has a host of health benefits like it can ease your digestion, can be good for your cardiovascular health, it can be beneficial for your bones. Apart from health benefits it also offers beauty benefits to help you to dazzle and look ravishing! So, just incorporate this wonder fruit in your daily diet. We list out the beauty benefits of pineapple.

It can help you to exfoliate your skin’s dead cells: It is loaded with AHAs (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) which can clear the dirt from your skin. You will be able to get rid of flaky skin and enjoy a softer skin. You can apply pineapple juice.

It can help you to shrink your pores: It is a natural astringent and can help you to tighten your pores. Just apply pineapple juice on your face and notice the difference!

It can help you to reduce the inflammation of the skin: It carries bromelain a powerful anti-inflammatory substance which can help you to tackle eczema, psoriasis and so on. So, just blend the pineapple and apply the pulp on the affected area.

It can promote hair growth: They are jam-packed with antioxidants and vitamin C and can improve the elasticity of your hair. You will get a stronger and a shinier mane. So, apply pineapple juice on your scalp and wash it off after some time. You can then shampoo your hair.

Here, are 2 amazing recipes dishes out by Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur. Just enjoy!

Pineapple Halwa

Ingredients: 1 medium pineapple peeled, 1 ½ cup semolina, few saffron strands, 4 tbsp ghee, 1 tbsp finely chopped almonds for garnishing and ¼ cup khoya

Method:

• Heat a non-stick pan, add sugar and water to soak the sugar. Cook stirring continuously tills the sugar dissolves.

• Remove pineapple stem and cut it into small pieces. Add saffron and cook in the pan.

• Heat ghee in another non-stick pan. Add semolina and sauté on medium heat till light golden.

• Add almonds and sugar syrup and mix it well in the pineapple. Cook and add khoya and sauté.

• Place into a serving bowl and garnish with almonds.

• Serve.

Achari pineapple

Ingredients: 1 medium pineapple, 1 tbsp coriander seeds, 1 tsp mustard seeds, 1 tsp cumin seeds, ½ tsp fenugreek seeds, 1 tsp red chilli powder, ½ tsp black salt, 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp onion seeds, 1 tsp chaat masala, 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste, 4 tsp of mustard oil. 1 medium onion cut into pieces, 1 medium green capsicum cut into pieces and few mint leaves for garnishing.

Method:

• Peel the pineapple and remove the stem. Cut into 1-inch pieces and keep the pieces into a bowl.

• Dry roast coriander seeds, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds in a nonstick pan. Cool and grind into a coarse powder. Sprinkle this powder on the pineapple.

• You should add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, black salt, garam masala powder, onion seeds, chaat masala, ginger-garlic paste, mustard oil and salt and mix well.

• Heat oil in a nonstick pan. Thread onion, capsicum and pineapple alternately on satay sticks and place the sticks in the pan. Cook turning sides till golden.

• Take out on a plate and garnish with mint leaves.

• Serve hot.