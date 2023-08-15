Sign In
The More You Walk, The Healthier Your Life Will Become

Walking does have some positive results and it can boost one's health and overall being.

Written by saumya pandey |Updated : August 15, 2023 3:54 PM IST

Gone are the days when people used to walk miles to reach somewhere; technology and transport have made it easier for all of us. But do you know how adding steps to your life can improve things? Walking has positive results and can boost one's health and overall well-being. It instead validates how people in old times used to stay fit and healthy because they walked and ate healthy food. But after getting all the transport facilities, would they have walked the same distance? Apparently not! If we have the comfort of using transport then, of course, we will choose it but instead of selecting long miles to walk one can spare some time for the required steps to help boost our health.

Benefits Of Walking

Furthermore, there is a blizzard of benefits associated with walking, some of them may include:

  1. It can protect you from chronic diseases: Walking can help reduce cardiovascular diseases and even help you get rid of cholesterol. But besides being a cure for such conditions, walking can also help reduce the risk of breast cancer. An American Cancer Society study suggested that women who walk several hours a week have 14% fewer chances of developing breast cancer.
  2. It can boost your immune system: Walking can help build a defence mechanism for our body to shield us from diseases like colds and flu. Studies have shown that people who walk at least 20 minutes a day and five days a week have lower risks of falling sick. And even if they fall ill, their immune system is strong enough to fight those diseases.

  3. Relieve joint pain: This is the reason why walking doesn't only help children or adults but also older people. People with joint pain or arthritis feel better after walking, and surprisingly, walking 4 to 5 miles a week can mitigate the chances of forming arthritis. It protects the joints, especially the hips and knees, by strengthening the support.
  4. It can shield you from becoming overweight: Walking regularly can stop the growth of weight-promoting genes, making the person fit.

So, Here Is An Answer To That!

Although much research suggests that 10,000 steps are necessary each day to help your health, recent research has proved it wrong by suggesting 5000 steps are more than enough to give a miraculous result. According to the World Health Organization data, lack of physical activity is the reason for most deaths, and it remains the fourth most frequent cause worldwide. So adding little steps can be beneficial. Around 4000 steps are enough to reduce the risk of dying prematurely.

Conclusion

After learning all the benefits of walking, a common dilemma revolves around everyone's mind, and that is the ideal number of steps required actually to boost your health. But the more you walk, the healthier your life will become. So why not begin today?

