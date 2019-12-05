When you exercise can decide on what benefits you get from your work out. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, in collaboration with researchers from the University of California, Irvine, say that effects of stretches and other exercise may differ depending on the time of day it is performed. They carried out experiments in mice and saw that exercise in the morning leads to an increase in metabolic response in skeletal muscle. Exercise later in the day increases energy expenditure for an extended period of time. The way you start your morning has an effect on the rest of your