The best thing about stretches is that you can do it anywhere. If you are pressed for time, just do your stretches for 30 seconds at a time. © Shutterstock

When you exercise can decide on what benefits you get from your work out. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, in collaboration with researchers from the University of California, Irvine, say that effects of stretches and other exercise may differ depending on the time of day it is performed. They carried out experiments in mice and saw that exercise in the morning leads to an increase in metabolic response in skeletal muscle. Exercise later in the day increases energy expenditure for an extended period of time.

The way you start your morning has an effect on the rest of your day. So, it is better to have a healthy start to a day. And, what better way is there than having a daily morning fitness ritual? Other than having a hearty nutritious breakfast, you must also include a few exercises to give yourself an energy boost every morning.

Fitness consultant Prateek Dogra shows us how to have a perfect start to the day. He talks about the basic things that you must absolutely do just after you wake up. According to him, you must first have a lot of water to wake you up followed by a cup of green tea. Then you can get down to doing your stretches. This revs up metabolism and gives us an energy boost. Watch the video below where he takes us through a few basic morning stretches that will prepare you for the challenges that the day might throw at you.

Benefits of morning stretches

Early morning stretches are a great way to start your day. It will increase flexibility in your muscles and joints and boost circulation. It reduces the stiffness that you feel after sleeping in the same position for a long time. This stiffness usually happens because, when you are in deep sleep, your muscles relax and your blood pressure levels and heart rate fall. It is also a good way to get rid of tension and stress. It revs up your metabolism and sends a surge of energy through your whole body. This energy stays with you’re the whole day. Early morning stretches can make you more productive at your workplace too.

Stretches will also improve your posture and help you get rid of aches and pains. You will feel more optimistic and positive throughout the day. This will also make you a happier person and boost mental health. So, early morning stretches boost both mental and physical health.

Just 30 seconds of your time can make all the difference

The best thing about stretches is that you can do it anywhere. If you are pressed for time, just do your stretches for 30 seconds at a time. Just start and see the difference. You will soon make it a part of your morning fitness routine without any hesitation. This is because the benefits are so obvious.