Vivek Dahiya's Core Conditioning Routine Looks Painful: Here's What An Expert Says

Photo: Instagram/@vivekdahiya

In a video shared on Instagram, the actor was seen grunting and puffing, looking like he was in pain. "I doubt anybody would attempt this just for fame," he said.

Would you imagine building your core strength by enduring kicks on your stomach? There are many different ways with which to make your core muscles strong. Some of them entail going to the gym and doing variations of planks for a certain tautness, and others include doing many yoga and Pilates exercises to strengthen the muscles of the belly. But, Vivek Dahiya was recently seen undergoing something that looked rather peculiar and painful. The fitness routine involved his trainer landing hard kicks on his abdomen. In a video that was shared on Instagram earlier this month, the actor wrote, "Core conditioning for fighters. Time to toughen up." He added in a disclaimer: "This is part of my core conditioning. Do not attempt unless you're a trained professional or under the supervision of one." Dahiya also used the hashtag #AbsConditioning.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

In the video, the actor, who is married to television actor Divyanka Tripathi, was seen lying on his back, with his upper body and legs stretched out and slightly lifted. Dahiya stretched his arms, joining his hands firmly in the air as he prepared to receive the kicks. His trainer proceeded to kick him in the belly, with the actor grunting and puffing, and looking like he was in pain.

Dahiya's fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on it. "...it seems so painful so it might be risky for abdominal organs," someone pointed out. Another person wrote: "I don't know anything about fitness or core conditioning, but this, to me, seems painful. Please don't torture yourself like this."

"Why are you doing this?" another fan asked.

The actor himself added a comment to clarify that this was a part of his training. "This is a part of my training. I rarely share these strenuous exercises that I practise regularly. I doubt anybody would attempt this just for fame. Takes years of discipline to strengthen the core."

Is It Safe To Do Such Exercises?

Harvard Health Publishing mentioned in a post that core conditioning improves posture, which contributes to a 'trimmer appearance'. It added that developing core muscle strength can 'boost the effectiveness of workouts and reduce the risk of injuries that sideline our efforts to stay in shape'. The core is made up of the muscles in the abdomen, lower back, and pelvis that lie between the rib cage and the hips, and that their 'strength and coordination' are important not only for sports and fitness routines but also for daily life.

Harvard Health also listed some sample exercises for the core, such as 'reverse crunch', 'arm and leg raise' and 'bicycle', but nowhere did it mention landing kicks to the stomach.

TheHealthsite.com reached out to Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert at Anytime Fitness for a comment, and he said that the majority of the population does not have to undergo any such routine to stay fit and active. "Such exercises can lead to injuries, so it is best to avoid them. [These kicks] may help train professional fighters, but it is not applicable to anyone else. These professionals also require years of training before they are able to attempt it," he said.

Singh implored people to first evaluate whether they personally have anything to gain by doing such exercises, and if they think their body will permit it, and then to follow only certified instructors on social media. "Maybe [Dahiya] had a personal goal or requirement to meet, which warranted such a routine, but the regular public does not need it at all," he said.

