Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers on the Indian team. Not only the team India skipper has been a major motivation for youngsters to get into a crazy workout regime, but he has also motivated many to follow a proper diet to remain healthy and fit, especially during this tough time when all the gyms and yoga centres are closed across the country. But, he is not one of those blessed souls who can do away with any type of diet. Kohli puts in a lot of effort and hard work to stay fit. During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Virat Kohli was asked by one of his fans to share the diet that he is following right now. Scroll down to know what he is eating to stay in shape. Also Read - Is Your Mother Eating Right? Expert Explains Why You Need To Prioritize Mother's Nutrition

The Perfect Daily Diet for Virat Kohli

What’s your diet look like? To this Virat Kohli answered — “Lot of vegetables, Some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But, all in controlled quantities.” Check his Instagram story post here: Also Read - Vegetarian Vs Meat-Eater: 5 Facts That Will Help You Decide The Best Diet For You

Also Read - Bananas, Apples and 5 Other Food Items You Should Avoid Eating at Night

Here’s What A Perfect Day of Eating Looks Like for Kohli

What do you eat in a day to stay fit and maintain your shape? The Indian Cricket team captain said he is more into simply cooked Indian food. His died also includes a lot of fruits and nuts. Here’s what he wrote: “Lot of Indian food simply cooked and sometimes Chinese too. Almonds, protein bar, fruits.” Check his Instagram story post here:

Earlier, the cricketer had opened up on his entire diet plan and workout routine. Curious to know the secrets? Virat in an interview had said that a fit lifestyle is a key to a healthy mind. What does fit lifestyle consists of in Virat Kohli’s life? A big no for junk foods and only organic foods is what he prefers. “I always prefer a protein-rich sandwich over a burger.” He also says small proportion/quantity meals are best for a fit body. “Small quantities of whatever you crave, eaten slowly, works best,” Virat quotes as saying. Motivated enough? hit the kitchen and start following a healthy and balanced diet to keep yourself fit and strong from the core.