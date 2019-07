ICC Cricket World Cup is going on in full swing and all of us have pinned our hopes with Team India and our skipper Virat Kohli. A brilliant batsman as he is, Kohli seems to be a fitness freak too. With his sincerity and determination both on and off the field he seems to be all set to bring back the World Cup trophy back home. While he is not on the field, the Indian captain sweats it out in the gym. Religiously. Without fail. Recently Kohli took to his Instagram account to share a video of him practising a deadlift like a pro. He captioned the video, “No days off. Nothing can be done without hard work”.

WATCH: Virat Kohli performing deadlifts

View this post on Instagram No days off. Nothing can be done without hardwork. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jun 24, 2019 at 9:45am PDT

Well, Kohli is a cricket icon that the whole country looks up to including the aspiring cricketers. The fitness levels he has achieved has set the benchmark really high for others. In fact, he has redefined the fitness requirement of the Indian cricket team. But Virat’s journey from being a chubby cricket enthusiast to the fittest sportsman hasn’t been easy. To achieve this, he has had to follow a strict diet plan and 5-day workout regimen. His diet includes home-cooked fare and protein-rich options and Kohli stays away from junk food and high-fat ones. In terms of fitness Virat Kohli’s regimen is a combination of cardo and strength training workouts.

As already mentioned, Kohli has been recently seen to practise deadlift, a highly effective strength training workout. Here is all you need to know about Kohli’s favourite deadlift.

DO DEADLIFTS LIKE VIRAT KOHLI

First thing first. Deadlifting is an exercise that can increase your body strength, build muscles, and helps you get an awesome physique, if performed in the right manner. Poor technique can make it harder for you to learn it and increase your chance of getting an injury. So, it is important to know about the right technique. Here is how to practise deadlift.

Make sure your mid-foot is under the barbell. Now, bend over and hold the bar. There should be enough shoulder-width. Also, bend your knees to make your shins touch the bar. After that, lift your chest up and straighten your lower back. Take a deep breath, hold it, and lift the weight up. Hold the weight for a second or two at the top. Make sure your hips and knees are locked. To keep the weight again on floor, bend your legs and move your hips back.

HOW A SESSION OF DEADLIFT BENEFITS YOU

From strengthening your muscles to increasing your sex drive, deadlift does it all for you. Here, we tell you about the ways this workout boosts your health quotient and fitness levels.

Strengthens your muscles

Deadlift uses your hamstrings, quadriceps, lower back muscles, abdominal muscles, and glutes. This exercise also works on your forearm muscles when you hold the bar. Various muscles and joints work at time when you practise this type of exercise, thus strengthening your muscles. Deadlifts make your leg muscles strong and help in improving your vertical jump height. This is what a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research states. According to this research, deadlifting twice per week for 10 weeks can increase vertical jump height and make your hamstrings and quadriceps muscles more powerful.

Increases your fat burning capacity

According to a study in the field, lifting weights and resistance training can burn more fat compared to just dieting or dieting with cardio exercise alone. If you are looking for effective ways to lose your belly fat, you need to practise. Challenging yourself with heavy weightlifting can help you get enough lean muscle mass, which, in turn, can increase your metabolic rate gradually. Good metabolic rate is a significant factor behind burning calories. To get the body of your dreams, you can perform two to three sets of six to 12 heavy deadlifts for three days a week.

Improves your posture

As mentioned above, deadlifting can increase your core strength and stability. It focusses on all the muscles responsible for your posture. Performing it correctly can strengthen your spine, keep your back straight entire day and improve your posture. To churn out the maximum benefit out of this exercise, practise deadlifting in five sets once per week at least. Make sure you follow the right technique while performing it. Perform this workout under the supervision of a trained expert at the beginning.

Increases the secretion of certain hormones

Testosterone is primarily a male sex hormone which plays a significant role in the development of male sexual organs and increasing muscle mass. It also helps in the development of bone mass and body hair, while accelerating muscle repair. A session of heavy deadlifting can potentially increase the production of your testosterone hormone. Not only this, the level of growth hormone, which is secreted by the pituitary gland also increases in the body after deadlifting. This hormone is required for tissue healing, bone strength, muscle growth and fat loss. To stimulate your body enough for an increase in the production of this hormone, perform deadlift workouts with short rest periods (90 seconds).

Boosts your libido

As mentioned above, practising a deadlift can help increase the level of testosterone. This is responsible for an improved sex drive in men. Also, deadlifting improves dopamine secretion in the body, which keeps you happy and increased your self-esteem, factors responsible for good libido. So, if you are facing difficulty with your sex life, now you know what to do. Hit the gym and practise deadlifts like Kohli does.