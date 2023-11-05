Virat Kohli's Intense Workout Routine at 35: How The King of Cricket Stays in Shape

Virat Kohli turned 35 today. Let's take a quick look at what keeps King Kohli fit at this age.

Happy Birthday King Kohli: Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli turned 35 today, and he is still one of the fittest athletes in the world. Kohli is known for his intense workouts and disciplined diet, which have helped him maintain an incredible level of fitness throughout his career. On his 35th birthday, we reveal what keeps the man physically fit and active at this age.

Virat Kohli's Workout Routine At 35

The Indian Cricket fame's workout routine is a testament to his dedication to his craft. At 35, he is still in peak fitness condition, and his extreme workout routine is crafted and designed in a way that can help him maintain his strength speed, and endurance -- the three qualities of King Kohli that make him the fittest cricketer.

Here is a breakdown of Virat Kohli's dedicated fitness aka workout routine:

Warm-Up

One of the most important parts of King Kohli's workout routine is warm-up. According to the sports legend, warming up the body well before starting a workout session helps the body to perform better without getting any unwanted internal injury.

Kohli's warm-up session includes:

5-10 minutes of light cardio, such as jogging or jumping jacks

5-10 minutes of dynamic stretches, such as arm circles and leg swings

Compound Exercises

The other most important part of King Kohli's intense fitness regime includes - compound exercises. You may ask what are compound exercises? The answer is -- it is a set of exercises that works together for multiple muscle groups at the same time, which makes them very efficient for building strength and muscle mass. King Kohli's compound exercises, such as squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and overhead presses.

Isolation Exercises

The next part of Kohli's workout session includes isolation exercises. This form of workout focuses on a single muscle group at a time. This workout mainly includes exercises that focus on hamstrings, quadriceps, and shoulders.

Cardio Exercises

Cardio exercises are Virat Kohli's favorite part of the entire workout session, which is not only essential for weight loss but also for improving cardiovascular health and stamina. Virat Kohli's workout routine includes a variety of cardio exercises, such as running, swimming, and biking.

Cool-down

Post Workout Regime

Virat Kohli says it's important to help the body cool down after every workout session. The king of the Indian cricket team believes that cooling down the body ports-workout helps it to recover from the intense workout schedule and also reduces your risk of soreness. The cool-down should include a mix of light cardio and static stretches.