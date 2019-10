Virat kohli, posted a video on his twitter handle where he is seen doing a one hand push up. In the same post, he asked his fans to do as many of these push ups as they can. Image Source: Instagram/ @virat.kohli

Indian’s cricketing star, Virat kohli, posted a video on his twitter handle where he is seen doing a one hand push up. In the same post, he asked his fans to do as many of these push ups as they can. This is an extension of regular pushups. Here a person tries pushing up his/her body using only one hand. It might look easy when you see an athlete like Virat kohli doing it. But in reality, this is considered to be one of the most difficult body weight exercises.

The one hand push-up works our arms, shoulders, chest, core, legs and hips. This exercise improves strength and balance of an individual. It looks easy on Virat Kohli because he has previous training and the strength to pull it off. An average office-going guy may not be able to do the same. If you want to beat Virat’s challenge, you need to slowly ease into it. For this, you will first need to build up your strength though. Here are a few exercises that can help you do this.

Exercises that can help you pull off a one hand pushup

Before you get all excited and start performing a one hand pushup, you need to prepare your body first. If your arms, shoulders, chest, core, legs and hips are weak, then the risk of injury will rise. Here are few progressions that can help you prepare for this unilateral body-strengthening exercise.

Bent-knee push-up

A bent-knee push helps in toning and strengthening the triceps, chest and shoulder muscles. They are easier than a regular push-up. They are also more effective if you want to strengthen only a few of your muscles and not the overall body. To perform this exercise, start by bending the knees, and placing them over the floor with your hands in front of you. Make a straight line with your shoulder, hip and knee. Keep your lower legs in the air and push your body up and down.

Standard pushup

Before you try a single hand push-up, try mastering regular pushup. If performed correctly, regular pushup would strengthen the whole body and make the one hand pushup easier. To perform a regular push up, begin in the plank position, making a straight line with your shoulder, spine, hips and feet. Keep your toes touching the ground and push your body up and down.

Bent-knee archer

Bent-knee archer is an exercise made for strengthening the back and knees of an individual. To perform a one hand pushup, it is important that you have a strong back. This is because your back takes in half of the stress during a one hand pushup. To perform bent knee archer exercise, widen your leg slightly more than usual and bend your knees to touch the ground with them. Keep your left hand close to your chest and stretch your right arm parallel to the ground. Try to hold this position as you go up and down.