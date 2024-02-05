Vidya Malavade Uses This Powerful Breathing Technique To Keep Seasonal Illnesses Away

Photo: Instagram/@vidyamalavade

Winters are synonymous with cold, cough and other infections that mostly affect the respiratory system. There, however, are many techniques to combat these illnesses. One such technique is a powerful breathing exercise called 'Kapalbhati'. Recently, actor Vidya Malavade was seen performing it. Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote, "One of my favourite pranayamas is Kapalbhati. So many physical, emotional, psychological benefits, but the best I feel is the way it takes me into the state of complete relaxation awareness and oneness."

About Kapalbhati

Kapalabhati or Kapalbhati Pranayama is made up of two words: 'kapal', meaning forehead and 'bhati' meaning shining. It is an advanced breathing technique that comprises passive inhales and short, powerful exhales. According to artofliving.org, the breath is one of the "best remedies we have to cope with anxiety or panic". It also has "recuperative powers" and is "intimately connected with our mental and emotional state".

Health benefits

Artofliving.org mentions that doing Kapalbhati every day can:

- Increase the metabolic rate and help with weight loss.

- Make the lungs stronger by enhancing their capacity.

- Stimulates the abdominal organs and can be "extremely useful" for diabetics.

- Improve blood circulation and add radiance to the face.

- Improve digestive tract functioning.

- Make your belly "taut and trimmed down".

- Energise the nervous system and rejuvenate brain cells.

- Calm the mind.

How to perform Kapalbhati

- Sit in a comfortable position. Fold your legs and keep your spine straight.

- Rest your hands on your knees.

- Focus on your lower belly; you may also place one of your hands on your belly.

- Take a deep breath in.

- Contract your low belly and force the breath out in a short burst.

- Release the contraction and inhale. Focus on exhaling.

- Do 20 such breaths to complete one round of Kapalbhati.

- After completing one round, close your eyes, breathe and relax.

- You may do two more rounds; or you take it slow if you are a beginner.

In her Instagram video, the 'Chak De! India' actor said this powerful breathing technique "generates heat in the body and cleans the nasal passage, which is great [to tackle] the cold, cough and flu going around".

Would you like to try?