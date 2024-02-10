Vidya Malavade Takes A Dip In Icy Cold Water: Should You Do It, Too?

Photo: Instagram/@vidyamalavade

Vidya Malavade -- who takes her health and fitness seriously -- is often seen performing challenging yoga asanas, which she documents on her official Instagram account. The actor recently posted a video in which she was seen doing a rather daredevil stunt: taking a dip in icy cold water, a challenge that many people have undertaken around the world in the recent past. In the caption that accompanied the video, Vidya wrote that by doing this, she was able to get over her fear.

"For a Mumbai girl who showers with hot water in peak summers and feels crazy cold to even enter a pool in the summers, I stayed in this ice bath for over 8 minutes. It's probably the most overwhelming thing I have done in the longest time," the actor confessed.

According to the National Library of Medicine, many people -- particularly athletes -- take a plunge into an ice bath, a practice that is believed to reduce muscle pain and soreness after training sessions and competitions. It has to be done in a proper way, preferably after consulting with your doctor or any health/fitness expert, who may be able to guide you better on how to get acclimated to the drastic change of temperature.

Ice baths, besides easing muscle soreness, can also help the body's nervous system by making you feel less fatigued and more relaxed, and getting good sleep.

Make sure to spend a specific amount of time in the cold water, as overdoing it can be counter-productive. A 10-to-15-minute window is a decent one. Make sure to immerse your entire body in the water to reap the benefits. But, for the sake of your heart health and to make sure the body does not go into a state of shock, immerse slowly. Make sure your feet land in the water first, followed by your hands and then the rest of the body, up till the neck.

Vidya wrote that she was able to focus by taking "deep inhales through the nose and long exhales through the mouth".

Stating its benefits, she wrote that ice baths can improve immunity, cardiovascular health and muscle recovery, and reduce inflammation. "It allows your blood to rush towards the organs rejuvenating every cell, nerve, organ, and making it super invigorating. Once you have settled in the cold, it can be absolutely meditative and exhilarating."

Would you like to try?