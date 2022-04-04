Vicky Kaushal Sets Fitness Goals As He Flaunts His Ripped Six-Pack Abs On Vacation With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal Sets Fitness Goals As He Flaunts His Ripped Six-Pack Abs On Vacation With Katrina Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal never misses out in setting fitness goals for his fans. This time, the actor shared a shirtless picture, flaunting his ripped six-pack abs. Check out the post.

The Bollywood hunk, actor Vicky Kaushal has set the fitness bar high yet again in his latest Instagram post. He was seen flaunting his ripped body on vacation with his wife, Katrina Kaif. In a recent post, the actor shared a shirtless picture with his chiselled body. He captioned it - "Got 99 problems but the bench ain't one." The post received many praises, Sunny Kaushal took to the comment section and commented, "Vacation mode mein haaaaan". Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

This is not the first time when the actor shared his post-workout pictures. In an Instagram story, the actor gave a sneak peek of his post-workout sweaty look. In the photo, the URI actor shared a shirtless selfie, flaunting his super-toned upper torso. Vicky also flaunted his bearded look post-workout and added a Punjabi song to his selfie. Sharing the story, the actor added a "Sweat it out" sticker.

Check The Story HERE

In another post, the actor shared a shirtless picture of his upper body, tale a look at his ripped arms and biceps:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

You may like to read

Th actor keeps his fans motivated with workout videos and photos. In another post, the actor shared a post-workout picture from the gym. He captioned it - "Time to pay for those fries (with an emoji)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is currently vacationing with his wife Katrina Kaif at an undisclosed location. Check out some of the other posts of the actor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)