The Bollywood hunk, actor Vicky Kaushal has set the fitness bar high yet again in his latest Instagram post. He was seen flaunting his ripped body on vacation with his wife, Katrina Kaif. In a recent post, the actor shared a shirtless picture with his chiselled body. He captioned it - "Got 99 problems but the bench ain't one." The post received many praises, Sunny Kaushal took to the comment section and commented, "Vacation mode mein haaaaan". Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post here:
This is not the first time when the actor shared his post-workout pictures. In an Instagram story, the actor gave a sneak peek of his post-workout sweaty look. In the photo, the URI actor shared a shirtless selfie, flaunting his super-toned upper torso. Vicky also flaunted his bearded look post-workout and added a Punjabi song to his selfie. Sharing the story, the actor added a "Sweat it out" sticker.
Th actor keeps his fans motivated with workout videos and photos. In another post, the actor shared a post-workout picture from the gym. He captioned it - "Time to pay for those fries (with an emoji)."