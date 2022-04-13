Vicky Kaushal Performing Lunges In New Workout Video Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

In a recent Instagram post, the actor gave his fans a glimpse of his leg's workout routine.

Bollywood's fittest and finest actor Vicky Kaushal is not only known for his acting skills, but he is also a fitness idol for many. Today, on his birthday, let's take a look at the secret behind such a fit and strong body. The actor has been posting a lot lately about his workout routine and the diet he follows on social media. Here is one such post where he can be seen working out at the gym. Take a look!

In the video, Vicky can be seen doing weights lunges. Haven't checked the video yet? Here, take a look at some of the screengrabs from the clip.

Why Should One Practice Lunges?

Leg's workout days can be tiring and exhausting. But what is that one workout that works the best for the legs muscles? Lunges. This exercise increases muscle mass to build up strength and tone the body, especially your core, butt, and legs. Some of the other muscles which get direct hit by this form of exercise are -- abdominals, back, glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings and calves.

Similarly, one can increase the intensity of the exercise by just adding some weights. You can use dumbbells or kettlebells. Weight lunges help in building the muscles between the legs stronger and help in making the legs more muscular for any level or goal.

Some of the other benefits of doing lunges include:

Improves stability of the core. Strengthens the legs and glutes. Enhances hip flexibility. Helps in building good spinal health.

Sneak Peek Into Vicky Kaushal's Workout Routine

This is not the first time when actor Vicky Kaushal gave his fans a sneak peek into his workout routine, here are some of the other workout posts which will give you the ultimate motivation to hit the gym. Take a look:

Once again, Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal!