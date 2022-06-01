Vegetable Combos To Look Out For A Healthy Meal

Healthy combos

Are you looking for a healthy meal? Then, check out these nutritious veggies combos.

Our body requires more water during summer, as it dehydrates fast because of the heat. Further, our digestive system gets affected because we are drinking more water. Fruits and vegetables can be excellent natural remedies for stomach aches and digestive issues. It's an excellent coolant that assists in naturally hydrating the body without adding extra calories to your diet. In addition, it is loaded with phytonutrients which are vital compounds found exclusively in plants. In particular, it's very healthy for pregnant women. I wouldn't say it helps in losing weight but controls it. Some of the vegetable and fruit combos mentioned below by Chef Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef, BLVD Club Bangalore, are best suitable for your individual diet preferences.

Grilled Methi Paneer Salad

Methi pairs well with paneer, and I like this salad preparation to the otherwise popular gravy option found on most menus. This combination is delicious, along with the beetroot dressing. Methi leaves are a super food. It is rich in Iron, Vit C & magnesium. And Paneer is rich in protein and fats.

Add more Paneer for people on a Low Carb High Fat (LC-HF) diet.

If you want to go vegan, replace paneer with tofu.

Reduce paneer and add more veggies if you're going to go light and cleanse

Let's cook:

Clean and wash methi leaves. Strain all excess water, roughly shred and keep aside. Marinate paneer with pink salt, pepper, and olive oil. Grill on a hot plate/non-stick pan till a golden brown crust is formed on both sides. Cut paneer into 1 cm cubes and keep aside. Tempering: In a small kadhai, heat ghee, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, hing and pink salt. Add shredded methi leaves, chopped onion, pumpkin seeds, lemon juice, and black pepper. Mix well. Add cubes of paneer to it, and toss well. Check for seasoning. Toss pearl barley with little salt and pepper. Beetroot dressing: blend cooked beetroot in a fine puree. Add little water and lemon juice to adjust to the pouring consistency season as needed. Placement: Place tossed barley in half part diagonally in a rectangular container. Place methi paneer salad in the remaining half. Pour beetroot dressing into a 100 ml dressing bowl and place it in the container centre.

The Bottlegourd Veg Soupy Meal

This freshly tossed and soothing summer salad is composed simply of guava and ice apple. It helps lower blood sugar levels, benefits your digestive system, and boosts immunity. Often referred to as a "superfruit", guavas are incredibly rich in vitamin C, with one fruit delivering more than double the daily recommended allowance (RDA) for this nutrient. Eating guavas is good for your skin, as well. This is a complete meal so that you will be stomachful after this. And at the same time has the advantage of being light and thus helps cleanse and even lose weight.

Add more barley if you want a slightly heavier meal

Serves: 4 portions

Prep Time:10-15 mins

Let's Cook:

Cut all vegetables into 1 cm cubes Roughly chop ginger and garlic Heat ghee in a sauce pan/kadhai, add mustard seeds and cumin seeds and let it blister. Add soaked channa dal and chopped coriander roots. Add diced onion, carrot, potato, bottle gourd and soaked barley. Add some pink salt and saute on medium heat. Add stock water, bring it to boil once and then cook on simmer. Once vegetables and barley are coked well, adjust pink salt and pepper. Finish with freshly chopped coriander Placement: In a soup container, pour a soupy meal with a 1:2 ratio of vegetables to the broth. Give two lemon wedges on the side in a small container.