The biggest obstacle that comes to one’s mind with Veganism is that it’s very expensive but going vegan doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Mukul Nagpaul a former national level Badminton player and founder of Pmftraining recommends people who follow a vegan diet to not to indulge in foods that are expensive and instead look for things that you can buy in bulk. In a tête-à-tête with ThehealthSite.com the ACE certified personal trainer who is based in Delhi has shared tips for choosing vegan foods on a budget as well as the best vegan meals to fuel