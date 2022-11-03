Understanding The Benefits Of A Vegan Lifestyle With Scrumptious Recipe

Research has shown that eliminating dairy from one's diet reduces the risk of PCOD in younger women.

Benefits Of Vegan Lifestyle: Veganism is a plant-based diet that excludes animal products and by-products. Recently, Veganism has experienced an increase in popularity as the benefits of a plant-based diet have become widely recognised. Plant diets typically have dietary fibres, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals, which are great for you and your body. Vegan diets provide all the body's required nutrients and do not have any risks connected with animal fats. In addition, research has linked vegan diets with various health benefits.

People On A Vegan Diet

Vegans tend to have lower blood pressure and cholesterol and a reduced risk of heart disease. People on a vegan diet often consume fewer calories than regular non-vegetarian diets. Lower calorie intake leads to a reduced risk of obesity, a significant risk factor for heart disease. Research has shown that eliminating dairy from one's diet reduces the risk of PCOD in younger women.

Vegan Substitutes

A massive surge of vegan substitutes has also become available in the market. The choices are endless, from vegan cheese to vegan butter, from plant-based milk to plant proteins. But, again, innovation has played a significant role here in offering a variety of new ideas which taste as good as the originals.

Vegans in India have discerning tastes and won't settle for inferior-tasting products. This has pushed many Indian companies like Genelia & Ritesh Deshmukh's plant-based mock meat alternative. Nowadays, so many choices are available for vegans, so it has become easier for Indians to give veganism a go.

Instant Tiramisu Recipe with Origin Nutrition

Instant Tiramisu using Rusk & Origin Nutrition Daily Vegan Protein Powder. This recipe is VEGAN-friendly!

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashwini Jain | Pastry Chef (@boldbakingnation)

4 Rusks

1 Cup Whipped Cream

2 tbsp Water

1 tbsp Cocoa Powder

1 scoop of Origin Nutrition Daily Vegan Protein

1 tsp Coffee Powder

Coffee Syrup Recipe

1/2 Cup Water

1 tsp Coffee Powder

2 tsp Sugar (Optional)

Refrigerate the tiramisu for at least 1-2 hours and serve. Enjoy and get started with your vegan journey today!

RECOMMENDED STORIES