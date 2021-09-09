Unable to Lose Weight? Expert Explains How Your Gut Bacteria Can Help You Shed Extra Kilos

Did you know the gut bacteria present in your body can actually stimulate the weight loss process? Yes, read to know everything about how good gut bacteria enhances weight loss.

The human gut is home to over a hundred trillion bacteria known as the gut flora, having a healthy gut flora is incredibly important for your overall health. Interestingly various changes to diet, lifestyle, and other environmental factors can affect your gut bacteria. Most bacteria in the gut belong to one of four groups of firmicutes- Bacteroidetes, actinobacteria of proteobacteria. Each group of bacteria plays a significant role in managing the body's overall health. The friendly gut bacteria are also important for digestion as they destroy harmful bacteria and other microorganisms.

Good Bactria For The Guts Know It All

Gut bacteria produce vitamin K, Folates, and short-chained fatty acids. When the gut flora contains too many harmful bacteria as compared to the beneficial bacteria, an imbalance can occur. This imbalance of the gut bacteria is known as dysbiosis which often leads to a decrease in the gut flora level. This Reduction in gut flora diversity has been linked to several chronic health conditions such as insulin resistance, weight gain, inflammation, obesity, inflammatory bowel disease, and colorectal cancer.

Gut Bacteria and Weight Loss Debunking The Link

The weight of a person depends upon how the food is digested in their body. Since the gut bacteria line the intestine, they come in contact with all the food that you eat. This may eventually affect what nutrients you absorb and how energy is stored in your body. For example- a human cannot digest fiber but certain gut bacteria can. These gut bacteria produce several chemicals that benefit gut health and promote weight loss. Your gut bacteria can also digest certain antioxidants found in plants knowns as flavonoids which helps to prevent weight gain.

Two gut bacteria are associated with lean body weight are Akkermansia muciniphila and Christensenella minuta. They are good bacteria and are linked with preventing weight gain. A. muciniphila can feed on mucus that lines your gut, promoting its products and strengthening your intestinal barrier. These microbes also produce acetate and short-chain fatty acids that help to regulate body fat stores and appetite.

You can try to boost the abundance of A. muciniphila with prebiotic foods that fuel their activities. Let's dive deep into it. You probably eat some of these foods that provides your body A. muciniphila, but increasing the intake of some extra prebiotic foods can help the growth of this particular bacteria in your gut. A. muciniphila enhances your protection against obesity causing foods. A. muciniphila. Christenesenella is also associated with your genetic makeup. In short, you can easily get A. muciniphila from a diet that contains a variety of food like fruits, vegetables, whole grains can lead to more diverse gut flora.

Prebiotics and Probiotics Are Very Important For Gut Flora

Eat More Prebiotic foods

Eat foods that are rich in prebiotic fibers, such as onion, nuts, garlic asparagus, oats, banana, legumes etc. in plenty.

Eat more Probiotic foods

Probiotics increase the abundance of healthy gut bacteria. Fermented foods, such as yoghurt, Yakult, kimchi, kefir, and tempeh, sauerkraut, miso, kombucha (fermented black or green tea drink), etc. are rich sources of probiotics.

Eat foods rich in polyphenols

Blueberries, red wine, dark chocolate, and green tea are sources of polyphenols. They are good for gut health but not in excess won't be beneficial.

Other ways to keep the gut healthy is by

Quality sleep is very important Try to manage stress Enough water intake

Conclusion: If you consume a good healthy diet which includes a variety of foods with proper exercise, that gives the favourable environment to flourish your gut bacteria which helps to reduce the weight.

(The article has been verified by Dt Ashish Rani Consultant- Nutrition & Dietetics, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, New Delhi)