Turn Your Office Stairs Into A Gym: 5 Simple Exercises For Healthier Heart And Body

Although staircase exercise may seem to be a very simple activity, it works as a form of cardio and strength training that can rolled into one.

Staircase Exercise: You don't need an expensive gym equipment to get a good workout. Simply, climbing staircase and taking a brisk walk can add a significant changes to your fitness journey. Healthcare professionals underscore the importance of staying active because sedentary lifestyle have shown in several studies that it can impact your health in various ways. A 2023 study found that regularly climbing stairs just for 4 to 8 weeks can increase your aerobic capacity by 8 to 33 per cent. Although it may seem a very simple activity, star climbing works as a form of cardio and strength training that can rolled into one. Each time you take a step it engages yourglutes, quads, calves and core, which can push your heart rate.

Five Simple Exercises For Healthier Heart And Body

Experts outline that even short burst of staircase exercise can improve cardiovascular fitness while building your lower body strength. "Taking a three-minute stroll up and down the stairs after a meal also may help you control your blood sugar. Skimp on sleep last night? If you're a young woman, stair-climbing may wake you up better than a small cup of coffee," Mayo Clinic explains. "A simple stroll up and down the stairs gives you an aerobic workout. But you can get an even greater health boost by adding in a few resistance and balance-related moves." Here are six types of staircase exercise you can do while at work for healthier heart and body:

Power Walk

One of the best way to kickstart your staircase exercise is incorporating a quick power walk between your working hours. Experts note that taking staircare instead of lift while at work can help you improve the range of motion of each major joint, like the hips, knees, and ankles.

Stair Squats

Once you are comfortable climbing stairs, take your staircare exercise onto another level by adding stair squats, which allows you to keep your feet hip-wide apart. Experts note that this particular exercise can strengthen your thigh and glutes, while improving your joints stabality. Performing this exercise for 10 to 15 reps during a quick break can be beneficial for your overall well-being.

Step-Ups

Another powerful exercise, you can do at your office stairs under the watchful eyes of your trusted colleague is a step-ups. To perform this exercise, you need to place one foot on a step while pushing through the heel and bringing the other foot up to meet it. Try workingout the same exercise in both sides of your legs to build single leg strength and improve balance.

Calf Raises

Sitting for long hours at office can make your legs feel heavy and stiff. Calf raise is a great exercise for a quick fix. This exercise requires you to step on the edge of a step with heels hanging off slightly. Calf raises does not only helps to reduce angle and foot stiffness but strengthens the calves and improves blood circulation.

You may like to read

Mini Cardio Blast

Once you get used to all the other exercises, you can also try a mini cardio blast. This is a workout incorporates all the other staircase exercises you've been training. When you do a mini cardio blast you have to do all the exercises in a short pain of time to push your heart rate and energy level.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com serves only for informational purposes and does not replace expert medical guidance, diagnosis or treatment options. Always consult with your doctor or qualified healthcare provider whenever you have questions about your health or medical condition.