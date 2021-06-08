Ever-so-charming and beautiful, Shilpa Shetty Kundra turns 46 today. Along with being one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry, the talented actress is a true inspiration when it comes to health and fitness. One of the fittest actresses in the industry, she has always been an inspiration for those who are willing to work on themselves and improve their lifestyle. From urging people to stay fit to eating right, Shilpa has been an ardent advocate of attaining good health. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Chooses This Yoga Asana to Keep Her Muscles and Joints Flexible During the Lockdown

While the star keeps sharing her love for staying healthy on social media, it is her utmost dedication that continues to astound her fans. Shetty Kundra is always seen sweating it out either with some yoga poses or different exercises. On Monday, the fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram account to share a squat challenge and explained all about its health benefits in the post. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty asks people to “Be Kind” amidst mental health crisis

Take Inspiration From Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The actress recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of her open and squat workout session in the backdrop of her garden. Shilpa wore a blue sleeveless tee with dark blue tights and white sneakers and tied her hair back into a top knot to complete the athleisure style. Check the post here: Also Read - Try Shilpa Shetty's homemade immunity-boosting tea to beat seasonal cough

She captioned it: “Why count on Sundays for fun workouts? Let’s make Monday a funday. Love trying out something new that challenges me. This lockdown hasn’t been easy on a lot of us. So, this is one way to break the monotony; and open your mind, muscles, & joints. Today we do the OPEN & CLOSE SQUAT CHALLENGE (sic).”

Benefits Explained

There is a reason why the almighty squat is part of the most exercise regimes – actually, several reasons. It’s a great lower-body workout that targets a variety of muscles at the same time, including the glutes, quadriceps, and core. Plus, you need no equipment to do squat in most variations, including the one shared by Shilpa Shetty. It works on different muscles and is a great addition to any workout.

Explaining the health benefits of the exercise, Shilpa revealed that it offers a number of health benefits, including:

Helps develop cardiorespiratory endurance

Good for all lower-body muscles as well as shoulders

Improves speed and agility

Works on developing arm and leg coordination

Good for your brain and overall body

She ended her post by inviting her followers to participate in the challenge. “Thanks, @yashmeenchauhan, for this killer leg workout; it worked and how! Throwing you the #challenge now. Head over to my #Reels and #RemixTheReel. Don’t forget to tag me. 3 Best Performances will be shared in my Stories! #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #fitness #fitnessroutine #FitIndiaMovement #FitIndia #healthyliving #healthylifestyle (sic),” Shilpa wrote.