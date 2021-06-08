Ever-so-charming and beautiful Shilpa Shetty Kundra turns 46 today. Along with being one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry the talented actress is a true inspiration when it comes to health and fitness. One of the fittest actresses in the industry she has always been an inspiration for those who are willing to work on themselves and improve their lifestyle. From urging people to stay fit to eating right Shilpa has been an ardent advocate of attaining good health. While the star keeps sharing her love for staying healthy on social media it is her utmost dedication that